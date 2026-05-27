Mystics vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, May 27

The Washington Mystics have lost back-to-back games, including one to the Seattle Storm, heading into Wednesday’s rematch in Seattle.

The Storm have been up and down so far in the 2026 season, but a big game from Natisha Hiedeman (24 points) was enough to get past a Mystics team that has struggled scoring the ball this season.

Washington has one of the younger teams in the W, and it currently ranks 14th in the league in offensive rating heading into Wednesday’s matchup. The Mystics had held their hat on the defensive end, but Seattle scored 97 points in Sunday’s win.

Will we see a similar result in the second meeting between these teams this season?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interconference battle on May 27.

Mystics vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mystics -2.5 (-110)

Storm +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mystics: -148

Storm: +124

Total

158.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Mystics vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): CW Seattle, MNMT, Prime Video-Seattle, WNBA League Pass

Mystics record: 2-3

Storm record: 3-4

Mystics vs. Storm Injury Reports

Mystics Injury Report

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs – available

Storm Injury Report

Dominique Malonga -- out

Ezi Magbegor -- out

Taina Mair -- out

Taylor Thierry -- out

Mystics vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sonia Citron UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-241)

After a strong rookie season shooting the 3-ball (44.5 percent), second-year wing Sonia Citron has made just 25.0 percent of her 3s in the 2026 season.

The Mystics All-Star is taking just 4.0 shots per game from 3, making her extremely tough to trust in this prop when she’s shooting such a poor percentage. Citron is 2-for-14 from 3 over her last four games, and the Storm rank fifth in the WNBA in opponent 3s made per game and fourth in opponent 3-point percentage.

I’m fading Citron until she finds her shot – and some more volume as a shooter – from beyond the arc.

Mystics vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Mystics are the bet to make on the road:

The Mystics and Storm have two of the worst offenses in the WNBA this season (14th and 13th in offensive rating), yet Seattle dropped 97 points in a win over Washington on Sunday.

Despite that, I’m eyeing the Mystics to win the rematch on Wednesday night.

Seattle is 3-4 this season, but its wins have come against the Connecticut Sun (twice) and Washington, allowing it to get to an even 0.0 net rating this season. CT only has one win (ironically against Seattle) this season while the Mystics have gone 3-2 against the spread with wins over Toronto and Indiana.

This young Mystics team has struggled with turnovers (14th in the W), but it does rank in the top eight in the league in effective field goal percentage. The offensive ceiling should be higher than Seattle’s, which I believe has some inflated numbers from playing three of seven games against the worst team in the league.

I’ll take a shot on Washington to win the second meeting between these teams in 2026.

Pick: Mystics Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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