LSU WBB: Tigers Hold In-Home Visit with Five-Star Commit Bella Hines
Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball staff are turning up the heat for the top prospects in America with official visit season in full swing.
Mulkey and Co. have brought in several players for officials already this month, but the coaching staff has also hit the road to hold in-home visits.
On Sunday, the LSU staff held an in-home visit with five-star commitment Bella Hines, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI. On3 Sports revealed the visit first.
Hines, a Top 25 prospect in the 2025 class, revealed a commitment to Mulkey and the Tigers in April after thee staff turned up the heat.
The New Mexico native is an elite-level bucket-getter who's shined on both the high school scene and AAU schedule over the summer.
Now, LSU is keeping its foot on the gas for the five-star commitment after holding an in-home visit with Hines on Sunday.
Mulkey has proven to be one of the top recruiters in college basketball with high hopes in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
“In this business, you’re going to win some of those battles and you’re going to lose some,” Kim Mulkey said in February. “The crazy thing is you never know why a recruit chooses a school. Sometimes it’s close to home, sometimes it’s the players on the team, sometimes it’s being able to play quickly. Now, after being here for three years, it’s good to be a part of the conversation. Now, I don’t like just being in the top five. I don’t want to chase a wild goose, I want a legit shot at you.
"I think as we grow as a staff, I don’t care about numbers in front of kids’ names. There are so many overrated kids, then you watch those that don’t have a number in front of their names and they have great careers. I’m more into doing our homework, seeing who we like and let’s go after them and quickly eliminate those we don’t have a shot at
