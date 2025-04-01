Matt McMahon, LSU Basketball Lands Commitment From Top-Five Transfer Guard
Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. with the top-five transfer going public with a decision on Monday night.
Thomas, the No. 4 overall prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, selectede the Tigers over the likes of Kentucky, Florida and Syracuse.
The 6-foot-1, point guard will have two years of eligibility remaining after coming off of a career year during the 2024-25 season.
Thomas averaged 15.6 points and 4.7 assists per game during his sophomore campaign after leading the Rebels.
It's a monumental addition for the LSU Tigers with Thomas joining the program in Baton Rouge this offseason.
The Bayou Bengals are reconstructing the roster in the Bayou State with Thomas quickly becoming the headliner.
The UNLV guard became the second commitment of the day after McMahon and Co. landed their first transfer on Monday with a fellow SEC center pledging to the Tigers.
Michael Nwoko: Center [Mississippi State]
The LSU Tigers landed their first commitment of the offseason after Mississippi State's Michael Nwoko went public with a decision on Monday afternoon.
Nwoko elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after the 2024-25 season with the Bulldogs where he started in 32 out of 34 games played.
It's clear the Tigers were in need of players with Southeastern Conference caliber experience and Nwoko provides just that to McMahon and Co. moving forward.
After starting his college career with the Miami Hurricanes in 2023, Nwoko made the move to Starkville last offseason to play in the SEC.
Now, it'll be three schools in three seasons with the experienced piece set to make his way to Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-10, 245-pound center averaged 6.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season for the Bulldogs while shooting 52.5 percent from the field.
Nwoko's production was spread across multiple games last season with a few breakout performances, including an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double in a win over Pittsburgh in early December.
He also scored 18 points again against Central Michigan where he showcased his touch around the rim.
LSU is in need of pieces that can provide second-chance opportunities and Nwoko will provide just that heading into the 2025-26 season.
