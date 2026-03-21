NCAA Tournament Bracket Update: LSU Women's Basketball Receives Second Round Opponent

Kim Mulkey and the No. 2 seeded LSU Tigers captured a strong 116-58 win over the Jacksonville Dolphins on Friday night with the program now advancing to the Round of 32.

Mulkey’s record in NCAA Tournament games at home improved to 25-2, while LSU’s home record in the NCAA Tournament moved to 26-4.

LSU had seven players with 10-plus points - tying an NCAA Tournament record for double-digit scorers in a game - including senior Flau’jae Johnson (20), junior Mikaylah Williams (18), sophomore Jada Richard (17), freshman ZaKiyah Johnson (16), junior MiLaysia Fulwiley (13), sophomore Kate Koval (11) and freshman Grace Knox (11).

"I will say this again. Flau'jae Johnson deserves to have this place sold out. What she has meant to our community, to women's basketball, to all sports at LSU, when you think about LSU sports, we can all sit and start naming people that played in all the sports. Flau'jae may be the only one that we don't need to know what her last name is. Just say Flau'jae," Mulkey said on Friday.

"She'll go down in the history of LSU athletics as not only a young lady that stayed four years, first McDonald's All-American I signed here, won a National Championship, Elite Eight she's been in.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

"What she gives and does in the community with all her money, and she's just, she's a joy. And as a coach, man, you hope you can just coach those kind of kids in your lifetime, and I've been blessed to coach several."

LSU improved to 28-5 on the season and advanced to the Second Round of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional against Texas Tech after the Red Raiders took down Villanova on Friday.

Of note, Mulkey picked up her 150th win at LSU with the victory over Jacksonville - becoming the fastest head coach in LSU history to 150 wins. Mulkey did so in 175 games coached. The legendary Sue Gunter accomplished the feat in 209 games.

Now, all eyes are on Round 2 with the LSU Tigers one win away from the Sweet 16 with Texas Tech standing in the way. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT on Sunday.

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