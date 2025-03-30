The Final Betting Lines: LSU Women's Basketball vs. UCLA Bruins in Elite Eight Battle
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers are set to square off against the UCLA Bruins on Sunday afternoon in Spokane (Wash.) with a berth to the Final Four on the line.
Mulkey and Co. will take on the Bruins led by All-American forward Lauren Betts at the helm of the top-seeded UCLA squad.
The junior, Betts, who stands at 6-7, averages 20.1 points and 9.7 rebounds heading into the showdown.
In UCLA’s win over Ole Miss on Friday, Betts had 31 points and 10 rebounds. In the three NCAA Tournament games this year, Betts is shooting 83-percent.
“We’ve been paying attention to our scout and our detail, and we know that Lauren is a great player and a post player,” Morrow said. “Being able to be as active as she is and being that big post presence in the inside, we know that we’ll be up for a challenge, but we’re ready.”
Kiki Rice is the only other Bruin to score in double-figures at 13.1 points per game, but the Bruins get contributions from six other players who score more than 5 points per game.
LSU will enter the matchup as the underdogs with another tall task awaiting the program come Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.
The Final Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. UCLA Bruins
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread:
LSU - (+4.5)
UCLA - (-4.5)
Moneyline:
LSU - (+164)
UCLA - (-198)
Over/Under: 147.5 (-110)
Mulkey and the LSU Tigers enter Sunday against the UCLA Bruins as 4.5-point underdogs with the top-seeded program receiving the nod from Vegas.
The Elite Eight Schedule: Sunday, March 30 (Elite Eight)
(Times are Eastern)
(1) South Carolina vs. (2) Duke, 1 p.m. on ABC
(1) UCLA vs. (3) LSU, 3 p.m. on ABC
LSU will take on the UCLA Bruins at 2 p.m. CT with the battle to be live on ABC this Sunday.
Mulkey's Take: Battling Back in Crunch Time Showcasing Leadership
"This has been a team that's won a lot of close games, I mean, from the very beginning of the season. I think part of it is seniors, another part of it is leaders, your leadership, your captains, and the third part of it is competitors. Got some competitors.
"And it was really hard for us not to have Flau'jae on that floor, but she was seeing double. She got hit in the eye area, and they wouldn't let her go back in. And she continued in the timeouts to point things out on the coaching board and to say things to her teammates, and that's a sign of a leader.
"So I think all these close games, it benefits us to have been in them. I don't like them particularly. I would like to relax on that sideline and let them, you know, relax, but when you get to this level, there's too many good teams."
