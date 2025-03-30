The Final Prediction: LSU Women's Basketball vs. UCLA Bruins in Elite Eight Matchup
SPOKANE, Wash.– LSU returns to the Elite Eight for a third consecutive season with the Tigers preparing to face off against the tournament top overall seed in UCLA Sunday at 2 p.m. CT on ABC.
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe will call the action on ABC. Fans can listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 100.7 FM in Baton Rouge.
In LSU’s Sweet 16 win over NC State on Friday, it was Annesah Morrow, Sa’Myah Smith and Mikaylah Williams that stole the show in order to propel the Tigers to the Elite Eight Round.
Morrow had 30 points and 19 rebounds while Smith recorded her second straight 20-point double-double. Williams chipped in 19 points with 8 rebounds and 6 assists.
They are the only teammate trio this century to combine for 70+ points and 35+ rebounds in a women’s NCAA Tournament game.
Morrow is five rebounds shy of moving to No. 3 on the NCAA DI career rebounding list and 15 shy of the No. 3 spot on LSU’s single-season rebounding list. The senior continues to set new career marks.
“Just trying to stay focused on the task at hand.,” Morrow said. “That’s one thing that I’ve been trying to do, just stay present in the moment. Every play is one of the most important plays and think about that throughout the game or even while preparing for the game. I pay a lot of attention to my scout and a lot of detail as well.”
The Elite Eight Schedule: Sunday, March 30 (Elite Eight)
(Times are Eastern)
Region 1 — Spokane
1. UCLA vs. 3. LSU
March 30 — 3 p.m. ET – ABC
Region 2 – Birmingham
1. South Carolina vs. 2. Duke
March 30 — 1 p.m. ET – ABC
Region 3 – Birmingham
1. Texas vs. 2. TCU
March 31 — 7 p.m. ET – ESPN
Region 4 – Spokane
1. USC vs. 2. UConn
March 31 – 9 p.m. ET – ESPN
LSU will take on the UCLA Bruins at 2 p.m. CT with the battle to be live on ABC this Sunday.
The ESPN Basketball Power Index Prediction: UCLA Takes Control
ESPN BPI's Pick: UCLA Bruins
ESPN BPI's Win Percentage (UCLA): 66.5 percent
ESPN BPI's Win Percetnage (LSU): 33.5 percent
What is the ESPN Basketball Power Index?
"The College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is," according to ESPN.
"Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily."
