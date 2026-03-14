The SEC Tournament Bracket Update: Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators Remain Alive
The SEC Tournament rolls on at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (Tenn.) with the Semifinal Round set to tipoff on Saturday afternoon with a berth to the title game on the line.
In what will be a massive day in Nashville, the Arkansas Razorbacks, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, and Vanderbit Commodores will take the court after Friday wins.
"There's no excuses here. You might see that narrative. But depth is one thing that we have on our team. We were prepared to play as many players as we needed to tonight," Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard said on Friday night.
"That was the thing, we set the tone this morning. Same routine that we've had the last two or three days here in Nashville. We're not going to buy into this deal where it's three games in three days."
Now, with Day 4 of the SEC Tournament set to tip-off, what does the updated bracket look like?
The SEC Bracket Update:
*All Times Eastern*
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82
Game 2: No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61
Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66
Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74
Second Round — Thursday, March 12
Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Missouri 72
Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee 72, No. 12 Auburn 62
Game 7: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 7 Georgia 72
Game 8: No. 11 Oklahoma 83, No. 6 Texas A&M 63
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
Game 9: No. 1 Florida 71, No. 9 Kentucky 63
Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt 75, No. 5 Tennessee 68
Game 11: No. 15 Ole Miss 80, No. 2 Alabama 79
Game 12: No. 17 Arkansas 82, Oklahoma 79
Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
Game 13: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 14: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 15 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Championship — Sunday, March 15
Game 15: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. on ESPN
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20