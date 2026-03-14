The SEC Tournament Bracket Update: Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators Remain Alive

The SEC Tournament rolls on at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (Tenn.) with the Semifinal Round set to tipoff on Saturday afternoon with a berth to the title game on the line.

In what will be a massive day in Nashville, the Arkansas Razorbacks, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, and Vanderbit Commodores will take the court after Friday wins.

"There's no excuses here. You might see that narrative. But depth is one thing that we have on our team. We were prepared to play as many players as we needed to tonight," Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard said on Friday night.

"That was the thing, we set the tone this morning. Same routine that we've had the last two or three days here in Nashville. We're not going to buy into this deal where it's three games in three days."

Now, with Day 4 of the SEC Tournament set to tip-off, what does the updated bracket look like?

The SEC Bracket Update:

*All Times Eastern*

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82

Game 2: No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61

Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66

Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Missouri 72

Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee 72, No. 12 Auburn 62

Game 7: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 7 Georgia 72

Game 8: No. 11 Oklahoma 83, No. 6 Texas A&M 63

Mississippi coach Chris Beard walks the sideline against Texas during their 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 9: No. 1 Florida 71, No. 9 Kentucky 63

Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt 75, No. 5 Tennessee 68

Game 11: No. 15 Ole Miss 80, No. 2 Alabama 79

Game 12: No. 17 Arkansas 82, Oklahoma 79

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 13: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 14: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 15 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 15: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. on ESPN

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