$15 Million Coach, LSU Football Target Emerging As Key Candidate For Florida Gators
As the LSU Tigers navigate a coaching search in Baton Rouge, the program is considering multiple options for the gig following the firing of Brian Kelly in late October.
Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller Lane Kiffin has emerged as the No. 1 target for the school, but there are other names in the mix for the job in the Bayou State.
Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall has emerged as a hot commodity across this year's coaching carousel with multiple SEC schools taking a closer look.
The Auburn Tigers remain a favorite for Sumrall, but the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are also programs that have expressed interest in the Green Wave's decision-maker.
Despite the outside noise surrounding Sumrall and his future with Tulane, he remains dialed in on reaching the College Football Playoff this season.
"If my ultimate goal is just to be a Power Four head coach, I wouldn't be at Tulane. I've had those opportunities," Sumrall said recently. "If my ultimate goal was just to make the biggest paycheck, I wouldn't be at Tulane. Other people have offered me more money than I make here. I love where I'm at. I love what I do.
"I love what I do with ... I told my team, 25 years from now, can I tell you I'm gonna be sitting here coaching? I don't know that, but I wouldn't be mad about it. I'm cool. Like, I wouldn't be pissed about that. It'd be cool, I love New Orleans.
"I love everything about my job.' I'm so freaking micro-focused on going 1-0 every week that, all that speculation, I don't pay attention to it. When people bring it up to me, I'm like, 'Get away from me. Don't even talk.' Like, I ain't got no time for it."
Now, the "Sumrall Sweepstakes" have reached new heights with Rivals' Zach Abolverdi reporting that the Florida Gators are set to interview the Tulane head coach as they do their due diligence in this year's cycle.
Kiffin has emerged as the top target for the LSU and Florida jobs, but the Gators are also keeping options open with Sumrall now set to meet with the administration.
According to Kalshi, Sumrall has the third-best chance to become LSU's next head coach behind Kiffin and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, but it's clear other schools will be diving deeper into the Green wave shot-caller.
The Tulane Green Wave came in as the No. 12 seed in the latest College Football Playoff bracket with the team looking to make the cut as the 2025 season winds down.
