$46.5 Million Coach Labeled 'Name to Watch' for LSU Football if Lane Kiffin Passes
The LSU Tigers coaching search continues stealing headlines this fall with the administration in Baton Rouge beginning to ramp up its efforts in finding a new decision-maker.
After parting ways with Brian Kelly in late October, the LSU job immediately became one of intrigue with potential candidate being thrown in the hat left and right.
There are multiple candidates on the board, but none more notable than Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin with the LSU Tigers intensifying their pursuit for the most popular coach this cycle.
LSU's search caught fire on Monday as the program's push for Kiffin took center stage across social media.
Officials in Baton Rouge sent a private jet to Oxford to pick up Kiffin's ex-wife Layla, and members of the family to tour the city on Monday.
In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, multiple reports then came out stating that [Layla] Kiffin took trips to both Gainesville (Fla.) and Baton Rouge (La.) across a 24-hour stretch.
LSU and Florida are the pair of SEC programs intensifying their pursuit for Kiffin as they look to lure him out of Oxford.
ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes it's the Florida Gators that have the edge in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" this fall.
“Everybody seems to know something, and he is going to have a difficult time these next couple of weeks dealing with it. Because everything seems to be pointing toward Florida,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show.
"Lane Kiffin is the story right now, and as the week unfolded last week, the Kiffin rumors started going crazy. We’re not here to discuss rumors, but you could not avoid it," Finebaum added.
If Kiffin elected to either remain in Oxford or make the move to lead the Florida Gators, which direction would the LSU Tigers go in for their coaching search?
“Two of the names to consider right now appear to be Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz and Tulane coach Jon Sumrall,” according to The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Sports Illustrated believes Drinkwitz is a deserving candidate for the gig due to his savviness in recruiting - specifically in the new era of NIL.
"Drinkwitz is going to be viewed by some as a Kiffin backup given that he’s an offensive mind at another SEC school, but that would be selling the job he’s done with the other Tigers short," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s not only built the program up into a quality Top 25 contender but has been extremely ahead of the curve on NIL, the transfer portal and how to develop quarterbacks. He also is much different from Kelly both inside and outside the football building which could resonate well."
After parting ways with Brian Kelly on Oct. 26, the new era of LSU Football is set to begin with LSU athletics director Verge Ausberry eyeing top candidates while spearheading the search.
“Our next chapter is to hire a football coach,” Ausberry said. “Hire the best football coach there is. That’s our jobs. We’ll go out there, and we are not going to let this program fail.
"LSU has to be in the playoffs every year in football. There’s 12 teams that make it. It’s going to expand here. We have to be one of those at LSU. No substitute.”
