$46 Million Coach, Potential Brian Kelly Replacement Slams Door Shut Amid LSU Rumors
The LSU Tigers have social media swirling this week with the coaching search in Baton Rouge ramping up after parting ways with Brian Kelly in late October.
Athletics director Verge Ausberry has pieced together his search committee with the group spearheading the push to find the next shot-caller of the program in the Bayou State:
- Scott Ballard: Chairman of the board
- John Carmouche: Chairman of athletics
- Ben Bordelon: Ex-LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper: CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Verge Ausberry: Athletic Director
LSU President Wade Rousse has also been added to the coaching search committee after being elected this month.
It's clear Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is the top target for the LSU Tigers with the program battling Florida as the SEC schools look to lure the Rebels shot-caller out of Oxford.
But there are other options - or "Plan B" names to keep tabs on in the coaching search for LSU.
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz is a name that has emerged as a hot commodity on the coaching carousel with the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Penn State Nittany Lions reportedly intrigued.
"Drinkwitz is going to be viewed by some as a Kiffin backup given that he’s an offensive mind at another SEC school, but that would be selling the job he’s done with the other Tigers short," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s not only built the program up into a quality Top 25 contender but has been extremely ahead of the curve on NIL, the transfer portal and how to develop quarterbacks. He also is much different from Kelly both inside and outside the football building which could resonate well."
Now, Drinkwitz has addressed the rumor mill as the coaching carousel heats up this fall.
Eli Drinkwitz Addresses LSU, Florida Rumors:
"I'm not going to comment on message board chatter, tweets, sources. You know, I've maintained with you and our team that my complete focus is on the task at hand. You know, last week, people were tired of me because I couldn't win the big game. People had me meeting with my team and telling them that I was going to another school, none of which were true.
"Now, this week, it's a different story, because we scored the second most points in the SEC this year at 49. So you know, all of this stuff is just a distraction. You know, I would like to remind everybody, including our fans, we absolutely love Mizzou. We love what we're building. We've been to six straight bowl games. We got the sellout streak going.
"Our administration has been nothing but phenomenal to me. The alignment that we have with our president, President Choi, his support for our program, his support and what we're trying to build. Todd Graves, the head of the Board of Curators has been tremendous since he started on the board, and is always looking for ways to improve our athletic department.
"Bob Blitz has been a guy that was instrumental in rebuilding the North End Zone and being on the forefront of the athletics committee, Laird Veatch has been great to work with on a day to day basis.
"Since I've been here, I've signed multiple extensions back to sign one this past summer, so all the speculation is really a tribute to them, and it's a tribute to our team success and their commitment to our team. And that's where my focus is going to remain, on our team and our current situation. And I'm not going to get into all that stuff, because, again, it's just a distraction."
