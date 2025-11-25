LSU Country

$63 Million Coach Climbs To The Top Of LSU Football's Favorites To Be Next Head Coach

The LSU administration is targeting an elite SEC shot-caller, emerging as legitimate option.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.
In this story:

The LSU Tigers continue navigating a coaching search in Baton Rouge with the program identifying Ole Miss decision-maker Lane Kiffin as the No. 1 target on the board.

No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic season in the Magnolia State, but Kiffin continues flirting with the idea of departing Oxford.

Now, the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as the pair of schools in the race alongside Ole Miss, but it's the program in Baton Rouge gaining momentum.

"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.

"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.

Lane Kiffin: LSU Tigers Football.
Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) and head coach Lane Kiffin react after defeating the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."

There's a timeline in place for Kiffin to make a decision following a meeting with Ole Miss officials last week amid a chaotic stretch in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes."

Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].

Now, Kiffin has emerged as the clearcut betting favorite to land Kiffin with a decision less than five days away.

Lane Kiffin: LSU Tigers Football.
Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin stands with his players before a game against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Betting Odds: BetOnline Edition

- Lane Kiffin: -175
- Eli Drinkwitz: +350
- Kenny Dillingham: +500
- Jon Sumrall: +600
- Joe Brady: +1100
- Clark Lea: +1200

The Kalshi Odds: Kiffin Trending

What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.

- Lane Kiffin: 64 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 14 percent
- Joe Brady: 8 percent

Lane Kiffin: LSU Tigers Football.
Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Paul Finebaum's Take:

“I think it will end sometime next Saturday with him probably leaving, and I say probably because that would mean I would be trusting a bunch of sources that I don’t even know who they are,” Finebaum said. “I had 10 people, as you guys did, tell me it’s LSU right now. The week before, it seemed like Florida.

“So, I mean, I’m out of guesses. And, I know that sounds silly for me to be this indecisive, but I’m going to lean into my inner Lane Kiffin and have no earthly idea what he’s doing.”

Now, as the LSU Tigers navigate a critical week in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" the program continues receiving positive news with momentum brewing in Baton Rouge.

