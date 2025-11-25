$63 Million Coach Climbs To The Top Of LSU Football's Favorites To Be Next Head Coach
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a coaching search in Baton Rouge with the program identifying Ole Miss decision-maker Lane Kiffin as the No. 1 target on the board.
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic season in the Magnolia State, but Kiffin continues flirting with the idea of departing Oxford.
Now, the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as the pair of schools in the race alongside Ole Miss, but it's the program in Baton Rouge gaining momentum.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
There's a timeline in place for Kiffin to make a decision following a meeting with Ole Miss officials last week amid a chaotic stretch in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes."
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Now, Kiffin has emerged as the clearcut betting favorite to land Kiffin with a decision less than five days away.
The Betting Odds: BetOnline Edition
- Lane Kiffin: -175
- Eli Drinkwitz: +350
- Kenny Dillingham: +500
- Jon Sumrall: +600
- Joe Brady: +1100
- Clark Lea: +1200
The Kalshi Odds: Kiffin Trending
- Lane Kiffin: 64 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 14 percent
- Joe Brady: 8 percent
Paul Finebaum's Take:
“I think it will end sometime next Saturday with him probably leaving, and I say probably because that would mean I would be trusting a bunch of sources that I don’t even know who they are,” Finebaum said. “I had 10 people, as you guys did, tell me it’s LSU right now. The week before, it seemed like Florida.
“So, I mean, I’m out of guesses. And, I know that sounds silly for me to be this indecisive, but I’m going to lean into my inner Lane Kiffin and have no earthly idea what he’s doing.”
Now, as the LSU Tigers navigate a critical week in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" the program continues receiving positive news with momentum brewing in Baton Rouge.
