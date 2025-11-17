$72 Million Coach, Top LSU Football Target Makes Statement on Future Amid Rumors
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines this month with the program navigating a coaching search after relieving Brian Kelly of his duties in late October amid a 5-3 start.
Following the news of Kelly's firing, the LSU administration then parted ways with athletics director Scott Woodward with the university pressing the reset button on the program.
Now, with a coaching search committee in place, LSU is beginning to intensify its pursuit for the next decision-maker of the football program.
It's secret Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is a top target for the gig as the rumor mill continues swirling surrounding his future in Oxford.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are in pursuit of the Rebels' shot-caller with the pair of SEC schools looking to lure him out of the Magnolia State, but Kiffin is remaining mum on the subject.
“I think those of you that cover me, they’ve seen for six years how we answer these questions. We don’t discuss them during the season and don’t go into them,” Kiffin said on Sunday. “I don’t know why there would have been that fan narrative.
"Somebody said both fans had a narrative they thought was happening. Which, I don’t know why that would happen. Besides just fans being fans. That’s why they’re fans.
“Basically, it’s like a policy of we don’t talk about it. So we never have. So why would they think, in season, all of a sudden that would happen. That certainly didn’t come from any, (or) shouldn’t have come from anyone that’s listened to our press conferences over the years.”
Across the last three weeks, the questions have swirled surrounding the state of the Ole Miss locker room and if the Rebels are "distracted" with all the outside noise, but Kiffin believes that isn't the case for his group.
“I don’t think they’ve been distracted for week,” Kiffin said. “This has been something that a lot of people have said. ‘Oh, this is going to be a distraction,’ …I think when you watch our players they’re playing really well and they certainly aren’t distracted.
"We spend more time on this call with you guys talking about are they distracted by 100 times than with the players.”
Now, as the LSU Tigers continue navigating a coaching search in Baton Rouge, Kiffin remains a top target with all eyes on his future amid the rumor mill swirling.
