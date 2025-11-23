AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After Oklahoma Sooners, BYU Cougars and Texas Longhorns Win
The Week 13 college football slate once again delivered with multiple big-time finishes as the 2025 season winds down with one week remaining on the docket.
For the LSU Tigers, the program earned a win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with the Bayou Bengals now riding a two-game winning streak after taking down Arkansas in Week 12.
True freshman cornerback DJ Pickett played an integral role in LSU earning the win after logging over a handful of tackles, a sack, and an interception against the Hilltoppers on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
“I thought he was good in run support. I thought he shed blocks and came off as a squat corner in zone coverage and negated runs,” LSU interim coach Frank Wilson said. “I thought he blitzed well and was disruptive. I thought he contested passes and, of course, (had) the interception as well.”
“He is an elite player,” Wilson added. “Exactly what we desired for him to be for us.”
Despite the win, the LSU Tigers still sit with a 7-4 record - dropping three consecutive losses in 2025 - with the program set to once again be on the outside looking in for this week's AP Top-25 Poll.
The AP Top-25 Results
No. 1 Ohio State 42, Rutgers 9
No. 3 Texas A&M 48, Samford 0
No. 4 Georgia 35, Charlotte 3
No. 7 Oregon 42, No. 15 USC 27
No. 8 Oklahoma 17, No. 22 Missouri 6
No. 9 Notre Dame 70, Syracuse 7
No. 10 Alabama 56, Eastern Illinois 0
No. 11 BYU 26, Cincinnati 14
No. 12 Utah 51, Kansas State 47
No. 13 Miami (Fla.) 34, Virginia Tech 17
No. 14 Vanderbilt 45, Kentucky 17
Pitt 42, No. 16 Georgia Tech 2
No. 17 Texas 52, Arkansas 37
No. 18 Michigan 45, Maryland 20
No. 20 Tennessee 31, Florida 1
Wisconsin 27, No. 21 Illinois 1
TCU 17, No. 23 Houston 14
No. 24 Tulane 37, Temple 13
No. 25 Arizona State 42, Colorado 17
Projected AP Top-25 Poll:
*Note: Projections via Sports Illustrated.*
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 42-9 vs. Rutgers
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
3. Texas A&M Aggies: 11-0 (7-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 48-0 vs. Samford
4. Georgia Bulldogs: 10-1 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 35-3 vs. Charlotte
5. Ole Miss Rebels: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
This Week: Idle
6. Oregon Ducks: 10-1 (7-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 42-27 vs. No. 16 USC
7. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
8. Oklahoma Sooners: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 17-6 vs. No. 23 Missouri
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 9-2
This Week: Won 70-7 vs. Syracuse
10. Alabama Crimson Tide: 9-2 (6-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 56-0 vs. Eastern Illinois
11. BYU Cougars: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 26-14 at Cincinnati
12. Vanderbilt Commodores: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 45-17 vs. Kentucky
13. Utah Utes: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
This Week: Won 51-47 vs. Kansas State
14. Miami Hurricanes: 9-2 (5-2 ACC)
This Week: Won 34-17 at Virginia Tech
15. Texas Longhorns: 8-3 (5-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 52-37 vs. Arkansas
16. Michigan Wolverines: 9-2 (7-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 45-20 at Maryland
17. Virginia Cavaliers: 9-2 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Idle
18. Tennessee Volunteers: 8-3 (4-3 SEC)
This Week: Won 31-11 at Florida
19. James Madison Dukes: 10-1 (7-0 Sun Belt)
This Week: Won 24-20 vs. Washington State
20. North Texas Mean Green: 10-1 (6-1 American)
This Week: Won 56-26 at Rice
21. Pittsburgh Panthers: 8-3 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 42-24 at No. 16 Georgia Tech
22. USC Trojans: 8-3 (6-2 Big Ten)
This Week: Lost 42-27 at No. 6 Oregon
23. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 9-2 (6-2 ACC)
This Week: Lost 42-28 vs. Pittsburgh
24. Tulane Green Wave: 9-2 (6-1 American)
This Week: Won 37-13 at Temple
25. SMU Mustangs: 8-3 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 38-6 vs. Louisville
