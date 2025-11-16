LSU Country

AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans Win

The LSU Tigers will remain on the outside looking in to close out the 2025 season, jumped back in win column in Week 12.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) reacts after throwing an interception against Purdue during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025.
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) reacts after throwing an interception against Purdue during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Week 12 college football slate once again delivered with multiple jaw-dropping finishes as the 2025 season winds down with two weeks remaining on the docket.

For the LSU Tigers, the program jumped back in the win column with a victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks behind a strong outing from quarterback Michael Van Buren in his first start in the purple and gold.

"It just feels great. My guys had my back the whole day, so it's an unbelievable feeling getting my first win in Tiger Stadium. [The SEC] is a hard place to get wins in. Going out there and fighting adversity to get the first win feels amazing," Van Buren said on Saturday.

Despite the win, the LSU Tigers still sit with a 6-4 record - dropping three consecutive losses prior - with the program set to once again be on the outside looking in for this week's AP Top-25 Poll.

A week that consisted of high drama after the Oklahoma Sooners pulled off a thriller against Alabama, Michigan getting it done at the buzzer over Northwestern, and USC taking down a Top-25 opponent in Iowa, it was another entertaining stretch of college football.

Oklahoma Sooners Football.
Nov 15, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) tries to break free from a tackle by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Oklahoma defeated Alabama 23-21. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Now, the Week 13 AP Top-25 projections are out with Sports Illustrated revealing what the AP Poll may look like once it's revealed.

The Week 12 Results: Top-25 Edition

No. 1 Ohio State 48, UCLA 10
No. 2 Indiana 31, Wisconsin 7
No. 3 Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 30
No. 11 Oklahoma 23, No. 4 Alabama 21
No. 5 Georgia 35, No. 10 Texas 10
No. 6 Texas Tech 48, UCF 9
No. 7 Ole Miss 34, Florida 24
No. 9 Notre Dame 37, No. 22 Pitt 15
No. 12 BYU 44, TCU 13
No. 13 Utah 55, Baylor 28
No. 15 Miami (Fla.) 41, NC State 7
No. 16 Georgia Tech 36, Boston College 34
No. 17 USC 26, No. 21 Iowa 21
No. 18 Michigan 24, Northwestern 22
No. 19 Virginia 34, Duke 17
No. 23 Tennessee 42, New Mexico State 9
Navy 41, No. 24 South Florida 38
Arizona 30, No. 24 Cincinnati 24

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

AP Top-25 Poll Prediction:

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 48-10 vs. UCLA

Week 13: Home vs. Rutgers

2. Indiana Hoosiers: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 31-7 vs. Wisconsin

Week 13: Idle

3. Texas A&M Aggies: 10-0 (7-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 31-30 vs. South Carolina

Week 13: Home vs. Samford

4. Georgia Bulldogs: 9-1 (7-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 35-10 vs. No. 10 Texas

Week 13: Home vs. Charlotte

5. Ole Miss Rebels: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 34-24 vs. Florida

Week 13: Idle

6. Oregon Ducks: 9-1 (6-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 42-13 vs. Minnesota

Week 13: Home vs. USC

Oregon Ducks Football.
Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

7. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)

This Week: Won 48-9 vs. UCF

Week 13: Idle

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 8-2

This Week: Won 37-15 at No. 22 Pittsburgh

Week 13: Home vs. Syracuse

9. Oklahoma Sooners: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 23-21 at No. 4 Alabama

Week 13: Home vs. Missouri

10. Alabama Crimson Tide: 8-2 (6-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 23-21 vs. No. 11 Oklahoma

Week 13: Home vs. Eastern Illinois

11. BYU Cougars: 9-1 (6-1 Big 12)

This Week: Won 44-13 vs. TCU

Week 13: Away at Cincinnati

12. Vanderbilt Commodores: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 13: Home vs. Kentucky

Diego Pavia.
Nov 8, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates the win against the Auburn Tigers during the overtime period at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

13. Utah Utes: 8-2 (5-2 Big 12)

This Week: Won 55-28 at Baylor

Week 13: Home vs. Kansas State

14. Miami Hurricanes: 8-2 (4-2 ACC)

This Week: Won 41-7 vs. NC State

Week 13: Away at Virginia Tech

15. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 9-1 (6-1 ACC)

This Week: Won 36-34 at Boston College

Week 13: Home vs. Pittsburgh

16. USC Trojans: 8-2 (6-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 26-21 vs. No. 21 Iowa

Week 13: Away at Oregon

17. Texas Longhorns: 7-3 (4-2 SEC)

This Week: Lost 35-10 at No. 5 Georgia

Week 13: Home vs. Arkansas

18. Michigan Wolverines: 8-2 (6-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 24-22 at Northwestern

Week 13: Away at Maryland

19. Virginia Cavaliers: 9-2 (6-1 ACC)

This Week: Won 34-17 at Duke

Week 13: Idle

20. Tennessee Volunteers: 7-3 (3-3 SEC)

This Week: Won 42-9 vs. New Mexico State

Week 13: Away at Florida

21. James Madison Dukes: 9-1 (7-0 Sun Belt)

This Week: Won 58-10 vs. Appalachian State

Week 13: Home vs. Washington State

22. Tulane Green Wave: 8-2 (5-1 American)

This Week: Won 35-24 vs. Florida Atlantic

Week 13: Away at Temple

23. Missouri Tigers: 7-3 (3-3 SEC)

This Week: Won 49-27 vs. Mississippi State

Week 13: Away at Oklahoma

24. Arizona Wildcats: 7-3 (4-3 Big 12)

This Week: Won 30-24 at No. 22 Cincinnati

Week 13: Home vs. Baylor

25. Navy Midshipmen: 8-2 (6-1 American)

This Week: Won 41-38 vs. No. 25 South Florida

Week 13: Away at Memphis

Published
