AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans Win
The Week 12 college football slate once again delivered with multiple jaw-dropping finishes as the 2025 season winds down with two weeks remaining on the docket.
For the LSU Tigers, the program jumped back in the win column with a victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks behind a strong outing from quarterback Michael Van Buren in his first start in the purple and gold.
"It just feels great. My guys had my back the whole day, so it's an unbelievable feeling getting my first win in Tiger Stadium. [The SEC] is a hard place to get wins in. Going out there and fighting adversity to get the first win feels amazing," Van Buren said on Saturday.
Despite the win, the LSU Tigers still sit with a 6-4 record - dropping three consecutive losses prior - with the program set to once again be on the outside looking in for this week's AP Top-25 Poll.
A week that consisted of high drama after the Oklahoma Sooners pulled off a thriller against Alabama, Michigan getting it done at the buzzer over Northwestern, and USC taking down a Top-25 opponent in Iowa, it was another entertaining stretch of college football.
Now, the Week 13 AP Top-25 projections are out with Sports Illustrated revealing what the AP Poll may look like once it's revealed.
The Week 12 Results: Top-25 Edition
No. 1 Ohio State 48, UCLA 10
No. 2 Indiana 31, Wisconsin 7
No. 3 Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 30
No. 11 Oklahoma 23, No. 4 Alabama 21
No. 5 Georgia 35, No. 10 Texas 10
No. 6 Texas Tech 48, UCF 9
No. 7 Ole Miss 34, Florida 24
No. 9 Notre Dame 37, No. 22 Pitt 15
No. 12 BYU 44, TCU 13
No. 13 Utah 55, Baylor 28
No. 15 Miami (Fla.) 41, NC State 7
No. 16 Georgia Tech 36, Boston College 34
No. 17 USC 26, No. 21 Iowa 21
No. 18 Michigan 24, Northwestern 22
No. 19 Virginia 34, Duke 17
No. 23 Tennessee 42, New Mexico State 9
Navy 41, No. 24 South Florida 38
Arizona 30, No. 24 Cincinnati 24
AP Top-25 Poll Prediction:
Note: Projections via Sports Illustrated.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 48-10 vs. UCLA
Week 13: Home vs. Rutgers
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 31-7 vs. Wisconsin
Week 13: Idle
3. Texas A&M Aggies: 10-0 (7-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 31-30 vs. South Carolina
Week 13: Home vs. Samford
4. Georgia Bulldogs: 9-1 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 35-10 vs. No. 10 Texas
Week 13: Home vs. Charlotte
5. Ole Miss Rebels: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 34-24 vs. Florida
Week 13: Idle
6. Oregon Ducks: 9-1 (6-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 42-13 vs. Minnesota
Week 13: Home vs. USC
7. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 48-9 vs. UCF
Week 13: Idle
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 8-2
This Week: Won 37-15 at No. 22 Pittsburgh
Week 13: Home vs. Syracuse
9. Oklahoma Sooners: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 23-21 at No. 4 Alabama
Week 13: Home vs. Missouri
10. Alabama Crimson Tide: 8-2 (6-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 23-21 vs. No. 11 Oklahoma
Week 13: Home vs. Eastern Illinois
11. BYU Cougars: 9-1 (6-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 44-13 vs. TCU
Week 13: Away at Cincinnati
12. Vanderbilt Commodores: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 13: Home vs. Kentucky
13. Utah Utes: 8-2 (5-2 Big 12)
This Week: Won 55-28 at Baylor
Week 13: Home vs. Kansas State
14. Miami Hurricanes: 8-2 (4-2 ACC)
This Week: Won 41-7 vs. NC State
Week 13: Away at Virginia Tech
15. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 9-1 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 36-34 at Boston College
Week 13: Home vs. Pittsburgh
16. USC Trojans: 8-2 (6-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 26-21 vs. No. 21 Iowa
Week 13: Away at Oregon
17. Texas Longhorns: 7-3 (4-2 SEC)
This Week: Lost 35-10 at No. 5 Georgia
Week 13: Home vs. Arkansas
18. Michigan Wolverines: 8-2 (6-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 24-22 at Northwestern
Week 13: Away at Maryland
19. Virginia Cavaliers: 9-2 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 34-17 at Duke
Week 13: Idle
20. Tennessee Volunteers: 7-3 (3-3 SEC)
This Week: Won 42-9 vs. New Mexico State
Week 13: Away at Florida
21. James Madison Dukes: 9-1 (7-0 Sun Belt)
This Week: Won 58-10 vs. Appalachian State
Week 13: Home vs. Washington State
22. Tulane Green Wave: 8-2 (5-1 American)
This Week: Won 35-24 vs. Florida Atlantic
Week 13: Away at Temple
23. Missouri Tigers: 7-3 (3-3 SEC)
This Week: Won 49-27 vs. Mississippi State
Week 13: Away at Oklahoma
24. Arizona Wildcats: 7-3 (4-3 Big 12)
This Week: Won 30-24 at No. 22 Cincinnati
Week 13: Home vs. Baylor
25. Navy Midshipmen: 8-2 (6-1 American)
This Week: Won 41-38 vs. No. 25 South Florida
Week 13: Away at Memphis
