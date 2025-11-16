SI

Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 13

Georgia made an emphatic statement at home against Texas in the biggest game of the day.

The Bulldogs rolled in their primetime matchup against the Longhorns.
The Bulldogs rolled in their primetime matchup against the Longhorns. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Week 12 brought college football fans two pivotal games in the SEC. No. 11 Oklahoma upset No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa in one of the most impressive road wins in the sport all season.

In the night slate, No. 5 Georgia asserted their dominance on both sides of the football against overmatched No. 10 Texas.

One game that was not expected to be competitive was No. 3 Texas A&M hosting 3-6 South Carolina in College Station. However, the Gamecocks dominated the first half and held a 30-3 lead before the Aggies came storming back to score 28 unanswered second half points to avoid the home upset.

While all eyes were on the SEC, the Ohio State Buckeyes continued plugging away in their quest to repeat as national champions. The Buckeyes rolled over UCLA in Columbus in a game that was never close.

Here's the projected AP Top 25 as we head into the second half of November.

The Projected AP Poll Ranking

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 48-10 vs. UCLA

Week 13: Home vs. Rutgers

2. Indiana Hoosiers: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 31-7 vs. Wisconsin

Week 13: Idle

3. Texas A&M Aggies: 10-0 (7-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 31-30 vs. South Carolina

Week 13: Home vs. Samford

4. Georgia Bulldogs: 9-1 (7-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 35-10 vs. No. 10 Texas

Week 13: Home vs. Charlotte

5. Ole Miss Rebels: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 34-24 vs. Florida

Week 13: Idle

6. Oregon Ducks: 9-1 (6-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 42-13 vs. Minnesota

Week 13: Home vs. USC

7. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)

This Week: Won 48-9 vs. UCF

Week 13: Idle

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 8-2

This Week: Won 37-15 at No. 22 Pittsburgh

Week 13: Home vs. Syracuse

9. Oklahoma Sooners: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 23-21 at No. 4 Alabama

Week 13: Home vs. Missouri

10. Alabama Crimson Tide: 8-2 (6-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 23-21 vs. No. 11 Oklahoma

Week 13: Home vs. Eastern Illinois

11. BYU Cougars: 9-1 (6-1 Big 12)

This Week: LATE vs. TCU

Week 13: Away at Cincinnati

12. Vanderbilt Commodores: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 13: Home vs. Kentucky

13. Utah Utes: 8-2 (5-2 Big 12)

This Week: Won 55-28 at Baylor

Week 13: Home vs. Kansas State

14. Miami Hurricanes: 8-2 (4-2 ACC)

This Week: Won 41-7 vs. NC State

Week 13: Away at Virginia Tech

15. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 9-1 (6-1 ACC)

This Week: Won 36-34 at Boston College

Week 13: Home vs. Pittsburgh

16. USC Trojans: 8-1 (6-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 26-21 vs. No. 21 Iowa

Week 13: Away at Oregon

17. Texas Longhorns: 7-3 (4-2 SEC)

This Week: Lost 35-10 at No. 5 Georgia

Week 13: Home vs. Arkansas

18. Michigan Wolverines: 8-2 (6-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 24-22 at Northwestern

Week 13: Away at Maryland

19. Virginia Cavaliers: 9-2 (6-1 ACC)

This Week: Won 34-17 at Duke

Week 13: Idle

20. Tennessee Volunteers: 7-3 (3-3 SEC)

This Week: Won 42-9 vs. New Mexico State

Week 13: Away at Florida

21. James Madison Dukes: 9-1 (7-0 Sun Belt)

This Week: Won 58-10 vs. Appalachian State

Week 13: Home vs. Washington State

22. Tulane Green Wave: 8-2 (5-1 American)

This Week: Won 35-24 vs. Florida Atlantic

Week 13: Away at Temple

23. Missouri Tigers: 7-3 (3-3 SEC)

This Week: Won 49-27 vs. Mississippi State

Week 13: Away at Oklahoma

24. Arizona Wildcats: 7-3 (4-3 Big 12)

This Week: Won 30-24 at No. 22 Cincinnati

Week 13: Home vs. Baylor

25. Navy Midshipmen: 8-2 (6-1 American)

This Week: Won 41-38 vs. No. 25 South Florida

Week 13: Away at Memphis

Dropped From Rankings: No. 19 Louisville, No. 22 Cincinnati, No. 23 Pittsburgh, No. 25 South Florida

Others Considered: Houston, SMU, Arizona State

