Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 13
Week 12 brought college football fans two pivotal games in the SEC. No. 11 Oklahoma upset No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa in one of the most impressive road wins in the sport all season.
In the night slate, No. 5 Georgia asserted their dominance on both sides of the football against overmatched No. 10 Texas.
One game that was not expected to be competitive was No. 3 Texas A&M hosting 3-6 South Carolina in College Station. However, the Gamecocks dominated the first half and held a 30-3 lead before the Aggies came storming back to score 28 unanswered second half points to avoid the home upset.
While all eyes were on the SEC, the Ohio State Buckeyes continued plugging away in their quest to repeat as national champions. The Buckeyes rolled over UCLA in Columbus in a game that was never close.
Here's the projected AP Top 25 as we head into the second half of November.
The Projected AP Poll Ranking
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 48-10 vs. UCLA
Week 13: Home vs. Rutgers
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 31-7 vs. Wisconsin
Week 13: Idle
3. Texas A&M Aggies: 10-0 (7-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 31-30 vs. South Carolina
Week 13: Home vs. Samford
4. Georgia Bulldogs: 9-1 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 35-10 vs. No. 10 Texas
Week 13: Home vs. Charlotte
5. Ole Miss Rebels: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 34-24 vs. Florida
Week 13: Idle
6. Oregon Ducks: 9-1 (6-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 42-13 vs. Minnesota
Week 13: Home vs. USC
7. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 10-1 (7-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 48-9 vs. UCF
Week 13: Idle
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 8-2
This Week: Won 37-15 at No. 22 Pittsburgh
Week 13: Home vs. Syracuse
9. Oklahoma Sooners: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 23-21 at No. 4 Alabama
Week 13: Home vs. Missouri
10. Alabama Crimson Tide: 8-2 (6-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 23-21 vs. No. 11 Oklahoma
Week 13: Home vs. Eastern Illinois
11. BYU Cougars: 9-1 (6-1 Big 12)
This Week: LATE vs. TCU
Week 13: Away at Cincinnati
12. Vanderbilt Commodores: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 13: Home vs. Kentucky
13. Utah Utes: 8-2 (5-2 Big 12)
This Week: Won 55-28 at Baylor
Week 13: Home vs. Kansas State
14. Miami Hurricanes: 8-2 (4-2 ACC)
This Week: Won 41-7 vs. NC State
Week 13: Away at Virginia Tech
15. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 9-1 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 36-34 at Boston College
Week 13: Home vs. Pittsburgh
16. USC Trojans: 8-1 (6-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 26-21 vs. No. 21 Iowa
Week 13: Away at Oregon
17. Texas Longhorns: 7-3 (4-2 SEC)
This Week: Lost 35-10 at No. 5 Georgia
Week 13: Home vs. Arkansas
18. Michigan Wolverines: 8-2 (6-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 24-22 at Northwestern
Week 13: Away at Maryland
19. Virginia Cavaliers: 9-2 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 34-17 at Duke
Week 13: Idle
20. Tennessee Volunteers: 7-3 (3-3 SEC)
This Week: Won 42-9 vs. New Mexico State
Week 13: Away at Florida
21. James Madison Dukes: 9-1 (7-0 Sun Belt)
This Week: Won 58-10 vs. Appalachian State
Week 13: Home vs. Washington State
22. Tulane Green Wave: 8-2 (5-1 American)
This Week: Won 35-24 vs. Florida Atlantic
Week 13: Away at Temple
23. Missouri Tigers: 7-3 (3-3 SEC)
This Week: Won 49-27 vs. Mississippi State
Week 13: Away at Oklahoma
24. Arizona Wildcats: 7-3 (4-3 Big 12)
This Week: Won 30-24 at No. 22 Cincinnati
Week 13: Home vs. Baylor
25. Navy Midshipmen: 8-2 (6-1 American)
This Week: Won 41-38 vs. No. 25 South Florida
Week 13: Away at Memphis
Dropped From Rankings: No. 19 Louisville, No. 22 Cincinnati, No. 23 Pittsburgh, No. 25 South Florida
Others Considered: Houston, SMU, Arizona State