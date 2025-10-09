Availability Report: LSU Football to Have Multiple Starters Back vs. South Carolina
No. 11 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will take the field at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for an SEC matchup against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After navigating an open date in Week 6, the Bayou Bengals are back in action this week for a showdown against a fiery Gamecocks crew.
Brian Kelly and Co. will look to get back in the win column after a Week 5 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels with the program's offense remaining a hot topic of conversation.
"We've talked and we know we need to improve on," LSU center Braelin Moore said this week. "Every time before a practice, we're just keeping the energy up because sometimes it's energy; sometimes you go in there, it's just a little flat.
"Energy is one of the biggest factors in how practice is running. If you don't have it, it's gonna be flat, it's gonna be lethargic, and that's not what we want. So just keeping the energy high and focusing on that."
Now, LSU has received positive news on the injury front with multiple players progressing this week.
The Injury Report: Week 7 Edition
RB Caden Durham: Probable
LSU running back Caden Durham suffered an ankle injury in the Tigers' Week 4 win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions where he was ultimately held out of the program's matchup against Ole Miss in Week 5.
After practicing lightly heading into Week 5 against Ole Miss, Durham was unable to go against the Rebels where Ju'Juan Johnson, Kaleb Jackson and Harlem Berry received meaningful snaps.
Now, he's on pace to play in Week 7.
OL Weston Davis: Off The Report
LSU offensive lineman Weston Davis was injured in pregame warmups and was held out of last Saturday's matchup against Ole Miss.
Kelly and Co. tossed in five-star true freshman offensive tackle Carius Curne in as the starter where he handled business on the right side.
Now, after working through concussion protocol, Davis is good to go in Week 7. He is not on the initial report.
WR Aaron Anderson: Questionable
LSU lead wide receiver Aaron Anderson is dealing with knee, hip and toe injuries, but continues progressing in order to play in Week 7 against South Carolina. He is questionable on the initial report.
“He had a litany of things: Hip, toe, knee. He’s banged up,” Kelly said of Anderson last Wednesday. “If we were playing Saturday, I’d say he’d probably answer the bell, but he’s going to benefit greatly from the week off. Modern medicine will get him ready for the South Carolina game.”
OL Paul Mubenga: Doubtful
LSU offensive lineman Paul Mubenga is dealing with an ankle sprain where his status remains uncertain heading into Week 7 against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Others on the Report:
- DL Ahmad Breaux: Probable
- DE Gabriel Reliford: Out
No. 11 LSU and South Carolina will kickoff at 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
