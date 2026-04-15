College Football Team Pays Over $8M To Prevent 20-Game Schedule

College football is ever-changing and always evolving. The FBS will welcome two new teams in 2026, with North Dakota State headed to the Mountain West and Sacramento State agreeing to a deal with the MAC.

There are also a handful of programs that are changing conferences next fall. Sometimes, a journey down an unexpected path can lead back to familiar territory.

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That's exactly the situation that Louisiana Tech is facing this offseason, though it hasn't been an easy road. The Bulldogs have slowly worked through a return to the Sun Belt Conference since an announcement in July of 2025.

In the end, it will take a sizable figure for Conference USA to release Louisiana Tech from its obligations and allow the program to move on.

Louisiana Tech Forced To Pay Over $8 Million To Prevent Whacky 2026 Season

Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs head coach Sonny Cumbie during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Louisiana Tech has focused on preparing for its transition to the Sun Belt for nearly ten months. That hasn't come without a push from Conference USA.

Schools are expected to inform the conference 14 months before leaving, but the Bulldogs wanted to be back in the Sun Belt for the 2026 season.

That led the university to sue Conference USA earlier this year while trying to back out prematurely from a five-year grant of rights agreement that was signed in 2023. CUSA didn't relent, and when the conference schedule was unveiled, the Bulldogs were still scheduled to play eight games.

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Combining the Sun Belt and Conference USA schedules, Louisiana Tech suddenly had 20 games on its slate. Considering that's not a feasible path, the Bulldogs have finally relented in the tug-of-war battle.

According to Front Office Sports' David Ramsey, Louisiana Tech has agreed to a massive buyout fee. The university is expected to pay over $8 million to resolve its obligations with CUSA and open up the door to the Sun Belt.

That's more than UTEP had to shell out to leave for the Mountain West Conference and begin competing this fall.

Ramsey went on to add that programs such as Florida Atlantic, North Texas, and Charlotte owed far less when they departed from CUSA for the American Conference.

$8 million is a heavy price to pay for any school, let alone a G6 program like Louisiana Tech. However, it's clear that moving back to the Sun Belt is a major priority for the Bulldogs.

Louisiana Tech becomes the 14th team in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Bulldogs are led on the football field by fifth-year head coach Sonny Cumbie. Louisiana Tech has qualified for consecutive bowl games. Cumbie had his best finish last season, posting an 8-5 record and a 23-14 win over Coastal Carolina in the Independence Bowl.

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