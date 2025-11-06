Brian Kelly Breaks Silence Following Firing, Releases Statement Thanking LSU Football
Former LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly has broken his silence after being relieved of his duties on Oct. 26 where he released a statement on Thursday.
Kelly compiled a 34-14 record across nearly four seasons in Baton Rouge where the program reached the SEC Championship Game in 2022, but ultimately never got over the hump to reach the College Football Playoff.
Following a 5-3 start to the 2025 season - including a humiliating 49-25 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9 in Tiger Stadium - the LSU administration parted ways with Kelly less than 24 hours later.
Now, after a chaotic 10-plus days in Baton Rouge, Kelly has released his first official statement since being fired by LSU.
Kelly took to X to thank the LSU fans, administration and university for welcoming his family with open arms.
Brian Kelly's Statement:
"Moving to Baton Rouge four years ago, my family and I were clear. There would be no halfway. We would be all-in for LSU and Louisiana. This journey began with great expectations with my own vision of how to get there.
"Sometimes the journey does not end the way we hope. But when I think of our time together, I will remember and appreciate what we did accomplish. All of the exceptional student athletes I had the privilege to coach. A Heisman trophy winner and more than a dozen Tigers playing on Sundays.
"39 players earning SEC Academic Honor Roll honors in 2024 alone. My daughter and son earning advanced degrees from LSU and a third who began his career working at the university.
"The roar of Death Valley when we beat Alabama. The losses will always hurt, but I will remember all of the wins. I don't need to tell any of you how special Saturday nights in Tiger Stadium are. I am honored to have worn the purple and gold and been a part of it.
"As everyone heads on their way to see the Tigers play, I wish Coach Wilson, the coaches and our players the best this weekend. I know they will do their best for themselves and for LSU. We will be watching and cheering for you.
"The journey may have ended but it's a journey that will stick with me and my family forever," Kelly wrote in the statement.
LSU continues the program's search for a new head coach following the firing of Kelly with the Tigers remaining in headlines this fall.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.