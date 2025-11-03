Brian Kelly Emerges as Potential Candidate for Arkansas Razorbacks Job Opening
The LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly parted ways on Oct. 26 amid the program's 5-3 start to the season with recent losses to the Ole Miss Rebels, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Texas A&M Aggies.
After a humiliating 49-25 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9, the LSU administration made the move to relieve Kelly of his duties after nearly four seasons in Baton Rouge.
“When Coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” former LSU AD Scott Woodward said in a statement.
“Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night’s game.
"I am grateful for the ongoing consultations and support of the LSU Board of Supervisors and Interim President Matt Lee in this decision. We wish Coach Kelly and his family the very best in their future endeavors. We will continue to negotiate his separation and will work toward a path that is better for both parties.”
Now, after going 34-14 across his time in the Bayou State, Kelly is a free agent with the coaching carousel heating up this fall.
BetOnline has revealed the updated head coaching betting odds for the Arkansas Razorbacks with Kelly's name coming in with the fourth best odds.
Arkansas Razorbacks Head Coach Odds:
- Ryan Silverfield (+400)
- James Franklin (+450)
- Bobby Petrino (+450)
- Brian Kelly (+700)
- Jon Sumrall (+900)
It would be a unique landing spot for the former LSU Tigers coach, but college football analyst David Pollack also believes it could be a fit.
“Brian Kelly has proven the heck out of himself. Brian Kelly is a great football coach, and you can’t convince me otherwise,” Pollack said.
“You can debate me if you want to, but you’re going to lose. He’s a good football coach. Now, his personality, is that a great fit for everybody? Hell to the no, it’s absolutely not.
"But to me, I would hire Brian Kelly at Arkansas. Actually, let’s take the SEC out of it. I’d be more inclined to hire Brian Kelly at Penn State because that might be a better fit. Brian Kelly is a great football coach who’s proven it for a long time.”
For the LSU Tigers, the program is in the midst of a coaching search of its own with multiple potential candidates popping up left and right across the first week.
