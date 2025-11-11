Brian Kelly Files Lawsuit Against LSU, Claims School Now Wants to Fire 'For Cause'
Brian Kelly has filed a lawsuit against LSU, claiming that the school is now attempting to fire him "for cause" to avoid paying a nearly $54 million buyout.
The former LSU head coach was fired on Oct. 26 amid the program's 5-3 start in 2025, but the university is stating that Kelly was not "formally terminated," according to ESPN.
According to the report, LSU is refusing to confirm his termination was without cause and pay the “full liquidated damages” he would be owed as a result.
Following the decision to fire the program's decision-maker, it was reported that Kelly turned down settlement offers of $25 million and $30 million.
In an email obtained by WAFB News last week, Kelly appeared open to a settlement, but is yet to accept a formal offer to this point.
In a copy of Kelly's lawsuit against LSU that was obtained by ESPN, “LSU's representatives had a call with Coach Kelly's representatives, where LSU took the position that Coach Kelly had not been formally terminated and informed Coach Kelly's representatives, for the very first time, that LSU believed grounds for termination for cause existed."
If Kelly is fired "for cause," the university would not have to pay the full contractually bound $54 million that is owed via his buyout.
According to Sports Illustrated, "Kelly’s contract does include a 'for cause' provision that determines he could be fired for 'material and substantial [NCAA] rule violations,' being convicted of a felony or 'any crime involving gambling, drugs, or alcohol,' 'engaging in serious misconduct which either displays a continual, serious disrespect ... for the mission of LSU,' or 'constitutes moral turpitude.'"
Kelly’s representatives also stated that, “LSU has never claimed that Coach Kelly was terminated for cause and, prior to November 10, 2025, never asserted that he engaged in any conduct that would warrant such a termination.
"To the contrary, LSU repeatedly confirmed, both publicly and to Coach Kelly, that the termination was due to the Team's performance, not for cause.”
The former LSU football coach's lawyers are seeking a “declaratory judgment confirming that LSU’s termination of Coach Kelly is without cause and that Coach Kelly is entitled to receive the full liquidated damages.”
Kelly's attorney's previously stated that he would pursue "all available legal remedies" in order to resolve the matter with a lawsuit now being filed by Kelly's camp on Monday.
