Brian Kelly Highlights Three LSU Football Transfers That Have Impressed in Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have five Fall Camp practices in the rearview mirror after returning to the field in Baton Rouge on Monday.
After a strong first week, the Bayou Bengals returned to the practice fields on Monday morning to kickoff Week 2 of training camp.
Headlined by a sharp day from Garrett Nussmeier and returning defensive weapon Harold Perkkins in the mix, the Tigers are beginning to hit their stride.
But LSU has also received significant production from first-year players with Kelly highlighting three transfer additions that have impressed to this point.
The Transfer Standouts: Brian Kelly's Take
No. 1: Bernard Gooden: Defensive Line
South Florida defensive line transfer Bernard Gooden has impressed Kelly to this point with a handful of Fall Camp practices under his belt.
Gooden, a native of Montgomery, Ala., arrived in Baton Rouge this summer after two years at South Florida where he earned honorable mention All-AAC honors in 2024.
As a junior in 2024, Gooden appeared in 13 games, starting 11 times. He tallied 35 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and recovered two fumbles.
He sat out the 2022 season due to NCAA transfer rules after spending two seasons at Wake Forest. Gooden redshirted as a true freshman in 2021 and then followed that by appearing in 12 games with seven tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
No. 2: Braelin Moore - Offensive Line
Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore has cemented his status as the LSU Tigers' starting center heading into the 2025 season.
The first-year Tiger has taken first-team reps across the first five Fall Camp practices alongside LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis.
For Moore, he handled business in the ACC during his time with the Hokies. Now, it's about the 6-foot-2, 300-pounder translating to the Southeastern Conference.
No. 3: Nic Anderson - Wide Receiver
LSU wide receiver Nic Anderson made the move to Baton Rouge this offseason after a stint in Norman (Okla.) with the Oklahoma Sooners.
After a two-year run with the Sooners, Anderson elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal last December prior to signing with the LSU Tigers.
Anderson set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023 where his 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Anderson earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic in 2023 and was twice named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
