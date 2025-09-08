Brian Kelly Provides Positive Update on LSU Football's Trey'Dez Green, Braelin Moore
No. 3 LSU will square off against the Florida Gators in Week 3 with Southeastern Conference play set to begin for the Tigers.
Brian Kelly and Co. return to Tiger Stadium this weekend with all eyes on a critical SEC matchup against Billy Napier's crew.
Heading into the week, it's about playing "up to the LSU standard" moving ahead with an opportunity to begin the season 3-0.
"There's a standard of playing football here at LSU, and that's the standard that we're gonna have to play when we go on that field. Every Saturday, there's a standard, and our guys know what the standard is," Kelly said. "We're gonna be demanding, not demeaning, but we're gonna be demanding.
"Our expectations are that if we want to go 1-0, we have to do the same things each and every week, and we're not moving off of that. We've heard enough about the other stuff. We're gonna focus on what we can control, and that is today."
But LSU will navigate the week with question marks surrounding the offensive line and tight end rooms.
What's the latest on a pair of critical components?
The LSU Injury Report: Week 3 Edition
No. 1: OL Braelin Moore - Questionable
LSU offensive lineman Braelin Moore went down on the first play from scrimmage in Death Valley after being rolled up on following a rushing attempt from Caden Durham.
Moore went to the locker room and ultimately returned to the sidelines in street clothes and a walking boot for the remainder of the game.
Once Moore went down with an injury, offensive line coach Brad Davis had sophomore DJ Chester go in at the center position.
“We did not get the sense he got a high ankle sprain or that he would need a tight rope procedure and he was going to be out for four weeks,” Kelly revealed on Monday.
“He’s going to be day-to-day and see how he feels. He felt better today, so we’re going to list him as questionable and that could change to probable as we go through the week - we’ll see how that progresses.”
The Virginia Tech transfer earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following his performance on the road at Memorial Stadium against Clemson to open the season.
No. 2: TE Trey'Dez Green - Questionable
On the first play of the fourth quarter, LSU starting tight end Trey'Dez Green was rolled up on where he immediately grabbed his knee and was assisted to the medical tent.
Green ultimately went to the locker room and returned with a heavy knee brace on and crutches.
“Trey’Dez has a sprain, but the good news is its a sprained MCL,” Kelly said. “Those are injuries you can come back from rather quickly.
"We’ll see where he is and we’ll list him as questionable and work our way through the week and see where he is at the end of the week.”
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder has emerged as a critical component to the offense with Green getting in the end-zone in Week 1 against Clemson.
LSU and Florida will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC with both programs opening SEC play on Saturday night in Death Valley.
