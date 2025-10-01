Brian Kelly Provides Update on LSU Football's Garrett Nussmeier Amid Injury Buzz
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier remains in headlines following the program's Week 5 loss to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss in Oxford.
The Tigers' redshirt-senior signal-caller has struggled out the gate this season with the offense in disarray across the first five games of the year.
There's speculation swirling surrounding Nussmeier's health and if he's as healthy as head coach Brian Kelly has maintained across the last two weeks going into the Southeastern Louisiana and Ole Miss matchups.
Kelly admitted that Nussmeier has been dealing with a torso/abdominal strain since Fall Camp, but with shaky performances to this point, has it worsened?
Surgery is not being discussed, Kelly said on Monday during the SEC Teleconference.
“This is misinformation,” he said surrounding the speculation on Nussmeier needing in-season surgery.
“That’s misinformation. Those are not based on any facts. They are quite silly, actually. And I know you have to ask the question, so I am certainly not throwing you under the bus for asking it, because people want to know. But this is misinformation.
Nussmeier has dealt with an ab strain since Fall Camp, Kelly once again added, with the injury healing slowly.
“Yes, early on he had an ab strain, not a core injury in terms of a core injury (we have to) deal with. And, it’s been slow to heal," Kelly said.
"But, as I had mentioned, he is on the back side of that. He is getting rest this week. He will be the Garrett Nussmeier he needs to be as we get into the very difficult part of our schedule.”
Despite being on the "back side" of the injury, Nussmeier's struggles have continued for the Bayou Bengals where it was on full display against Ole Miss on Saturday.
“Garrett Nussmeier has got to play better,” Kelly said following the Ole Miss loss. “Every player on offense has got to play better.
“We weren’t very good on third down, right. We’ve been a really good third down team. We have to be better on third down, and that’s not just Garrett, you know. We’ve got to get open. Our coaches got to get our guys in a position where they can make some plays. And, look, you saw it. We struggled with completing the deep ball.
“I mean, the quarterback is going to get micro-managed when you lose games. I get that. Look, all I can tell you is, you know, he’s healthy. And, you know, again, I think he would tell you, just like Tyree Adams would tell you, just like Chris Hilton would tell you, Bauer Sharp would tell you. We need to play better and more consistent on the offensive side of the ball.
“I don’t want to go too long on the answer, but this is not a Garrett Nussmeier problem. This is an entire football team of guys doing their job at a higher level.”
On Wednesday evening, Kelly addressed the local media in Baton Rouge where he was once again asked about Nussmeier.
The Tigers' veteran quarterback is hitting the recovery table this week where Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren is taking the first-team reps in practice while he rehabs during the open date.
Kelly also revealed that Nussmeier has not re-aggravated the injury - specifically before the Ole Miss game.
What does the open date hold for Nussmeier? Mental reps and film.
“A lot of mental work this week in terms of film study and looking at the things he has done during the year. Really, doing a deep dive and, in particular, the things he can control in the game that he wants to get better at," Kelly said. "He was really good (vs. Ole Miss) in run-game checks and getting the ball out when we didn’t have fair numbers.
"We want to build on that. And then we want to build on his consistency in terms of the pocket, and he’s great to work with because he wants to do all those things on (virtual reality), so we can get him on VR. There are a number of different ways to build on what he wants to do on a play-to-play basis without having him out there throwing the ball 100 times.
“Our training staff and physicians have treated him with medication, and that’s been part of the procedures and protocol. We knew coming into this bye week that this was going to be the time for us not to be pushing him.
"This is when he could really, truly be the best version of himself. I think our training staff has done a great job. Again, I think you are going to see the best football as we move forward from Garrett Nussmeier.”
LSU will return to action on Oct. 11 against a LaNorris Sellers led South Carolina Gamecocks for a night game in Tiger Stadium during the Week 7 slate.
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football Eyeing Flip Targets Committed to Ohio State, Arkansas and Texas A&M
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.