Brian Kelly Reveals Why An LSU Football Defensive Lineman, SEC Transfer Was Dismissed
LSU defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell is no longer with the program after being removed from the 2025 roster this week.
Mitchell, a Texas Longhorns transfer, joined the LSU Tigers during the winter window of the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending two seasons in Austin (Tex.).
The Texas defensive line transfer was with the LSU program across Spring Camp and into Fall Camp, but after two games in 2025, is no longer with the team.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder was removed from the roster where he's now set to make a move after stints with both the LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns.
There's depth in the trenches with Dominick McKinley and Bernard Gooden handling first-team duties across the first two games along with Ahmad Breaux and Jacobian Guillory rounding out the two-deep depth chart.
LSU has played seven defensive linemen across the first two games of the season, but Mitchell had not taken a rep for the program.
Mitchell, a redshirt sophomore, suited up for the Texas Longhorns in nine career games while logging seven tackles during his time in Austin (Tex.).
The New Jersey native appeared in eight games throughout his two seasons with the Longhorns before making the move to Baton Rouge.
On Wednesday, LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly revealed why Mitchell was removed from the roster and dismissed from the program.
“We have standards that need to be met, and those standards weren't met," Kelly said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
LSU added significant depth in the trenches this offseason headlined by Florida's Jack Pyburn, Florida State's Patrick Payton and South Florida's Bernard Gooden, among others.
Kelly has spoken highly of the newcomers as they carve out critical roles in Baton Rouge.
"Those guys have been great program players as well. On time, accountable, pushing others. It's been, and I said this before, it's been really fun to watch these guys really just melt into the current culture and standards.
"I could talk as much about what they do on a day-to-day basis in the program. But on the field all of those guys are going to be playing for us and getting meaningful reps and help us.
"As advertised probably more than advertised because you really don't know how their personalities will play out. All three of them have different personalities, but impact our program."'
For Mitchell, he'll now go back on the market during the winter window of the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of his third school in as many years.
