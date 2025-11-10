Brian Kelly's Buyout: Former LSU Football Coach Requests Full Amount, Sets Deadline
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines following the program's decision to part ways with head coach Brian Kelly on Oct. 26 amid a 5-3 start to the 2025 season.
In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, the LSU administration pulled the plug on the "Kelly Era" after compiling a 34-14 record across nearly four seasons.
“When Coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” former LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement.
“Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night’s game. I am grateful for the ongoing consultations and support of the LSU Board of Supervisors and Interim President Matt Lee in this decision.
"We wish Coach Kelly and his family the very best in their future endeavors. We will continue to negotiate his separation and will work toward a path that is better for both parties.”
As struggles continued in the Bayou State, a significant talking point was Kelly's buyout and the large $54 million figure that would be owed if the program made the decision to part ways.
Now, after firing Kelly, the LSU program continues navigating the negotiation process for his buyout with different increments being tossed around.
Less than 24 hours after Kelly's firing, WDSU revealed a report that one donor would be paying the "lion's share" of the buyout.
Scott Ballard, chairman of the LSU Board of Supervisors, revealed to WDSU that Brian Kelly's buyout will be funded by self-generated athletics funds and private donor - ensuring no impact on state education funds.
"We are not taking anything here from education or academics or the educational side," Ballard told WDSU.
"This is purely for athletics, meaning it's not coming from the English department or the French department or the business school or money that would go to scholarships that we are diverting here, no."
The major kicker here is that one donor is set to pay the "lion's share" of Kelly's buyout, according to the report.
But the question that is still unanswered: What is the final buyout number?
On Sunday evening, The Baton Rouge Advocate revealed that LSU and Kelly are "at odds" over the buyout with Kelly's camp willing to "pursue all available legal remedies."
Kelly and his lawyers issued a letter to new athletics director Verge Ausberry requesting confirmation that the program will “fulfill its contractual obligation” to pay Kelly the “full liquidated damages,” The Advocate reports.
Kelly's camp is seeking that confirmation in writing by 5 p.m. on Nov. 10.
According to the documents obtained by The Advocate, Kelly rejected an offer of a $30 million payment made in two installments, as well as the removal of mitigation or offset clauses.
The mitigation or offset clauses would then reduce the amount LSU would owe should he secure employment elsewhere.
Now, as both parties work towards a deal, Kelly has set a deadline for 5 p.m. CT on Monday.
