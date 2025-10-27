Brian Kelly's Buyout: New Details Emerge Surrounding LSU Football's Plan
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly is out as the program's decision-maker after being relieved of his duties on Sunday night.
Across four seasons in Baton Rouge, Kelly compiled an overall record of 34-14 while going 19-10 in Southeastern Conference play after taking over as the head coach prior to the 2022 season.
The results in the Bayou State did not live up to the "LSU standard" with the administration ultimately pulling the plug on the Kelly era on Sunday following a lopsided 49-25 loss to Texas A&M.
“When Coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” LSU AD Scott Woodward said.
“Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night’s game.
"I am grateful for the ongoing consultations and support of the LSU Board of Supervisors and Interim President Matt Lee in this decision. We wish Coach Kelly and his family the very best in their future endeavors. We will continue to negotiate his separation and will work toward a path that is better for both parties.”
A significant topic of conversation surrounding the decision to fire Kelly was the whopping buyout of roughly $54 million.
How would LSU come up with the money? Will it be in monthly or yearly installments? Will the university have to dip into different accounts?
On Sunday, On3 Sports reported the following for Kelly's buyout: "Kelly is expected to receive $740,185 a month until Dec. 31, 2031. He’s making $10.175 million this season.
"The contract includes a duty to mitigate clause, meaning Kelly would be required to search for a new job if he were fired. LSU would only have to pay the difference in salary between the buyout and his salary."
Fast forward to Monday evening and more details surrounding Kelly's buyout have emerged, according to WDSU.
Scott Ballard, chairman of the LSU Board of Supervisors, revealed to WDSU that Brian Kelly's buyout will be funded by self-generated athletics funds and private donor - ensuring no impact on state education funds.
"We are not taking anything here from education or academics or the educational side," Ballard told WDSU.
"This is purely for athletics, meaning it's not coming from the English department or the French department or the business school or money that would go to scholarships that we are diverting here, no."
The major kicker here is that one donor is set to pay the "lion's share" of Kelly's buyout, according to the report.
"Sources indicate that one major private donor is set to fund almost the entire buyout, although the donor's identity remains confidential," WDSU wrote.
Kelly is officially out as the head coach in Baton Rouge with the university set to begin a national search for the next decision-maker to lead the program.
