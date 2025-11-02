Brian Kelly's Buyout: New Details Emerge Surrounding LSU Football's Plan of Action
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in headlines this week with social media buzzing surrounding the coaching search set to get underway in Baton Rouge.
Following a 5-3 start to the 2025 season, the LSU administration relieved Kelly of his duties with the program's shot-caller ending his tenure with a 34-14 record.
As struggles continued in the Bayou State, a significant talking point was Kelly's buyout and the large $54 million figure that would be owed if the program made the decision to part ways.
Now, with a pretty penny reported, the LSU program will continue navigating the negotiation process for his buyout with different increments being tossed around.
Less than 24 hours after Kelly's firing, WDSU revealed a report that one donor would be paying the "lion's share" of the buyout.
Scott Ballard, chairman of the LSU Board of Supervisors, revealed to WDSU that Brian Kelly's buyout will be funded by self-generated athletics funds and private donor - ensuring no impact on state education funds.
"We are not taking anything here from education or academics or the educational side," Ballard told WDSU.
"This is purely for athletics, meaning it's not coming from the English department or the French department or the business school or money that would go to scholarships that we are diverting here, no."
The major kicker here is that one donor is set to pay the "lion's share" of Kelly's buyout, according to the report.
"Sources indicate that one major private donor is set to fund almost the entire buyout, although the donor's identity remains confidential," WDSU wrote.
Then, fast forward to Tuesday and it appears the figure may have been been determined, according to WAFB's Jacques Doucet.
In a post that has since been deleted: "From a source I trust, this is what I was told about LSU Football firing head coach Brian Kelly. The powers that be met with Kelly Sunday morning. There was no discussion about assistants. Kelly was told he was out, period. LSU was moving on without him," Doucet wrote via Facebook.
"Kelly's buyout was negotiated down to $27 million, about half of what he was owed. This was done through the violation of morality clauses in his contract.
"Louisiana governor Jeff Landry met with the LSU Board of Supervisors before Kelly's firing. Landry did not invite LSU athletic director Scott Woodward to this meeting."
On Wednesday, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry stated that taxpayers would be responsible for the buyout, but that statement was later clarified by LSU Board of Supervisors member and athletics committee chair John Carmouche.
“Let me make it clear,” Carmouche said. “The governor had a right to be concerned, and we’re working toward solutions. Everything is on the table. Let me make it clear. The state has never, and the taxpayers have never paid for a coach and never will.”
Landry discussed his initial statement on 104.5 ESPN: “After three hours of pouring through the contract and looking at everything, it’s very simple, ultimately the State of Louisiana and the Louisiana taxpayers would be ultimately responsible for paying that amount,” Landry said on After Further Review.
“Now look, if somebody decided hey, ‘you know what, I’m going to relieve the state of Louisiana of that obligation,’ and they want to show up with a $53 million dollar check, then that would take the State of Louisiana off the hook.”
LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Scott Ballard was asked where those funds would come from during a press conference on Friday morning.
“Revenue stream, as I’ve said before, is generated form the athletic department,” Ballard said. “It’s self-generated funds or private donations. That’s where it comes from. It does not come from state dollars that are allocated toward other things like education.”
LSU has not yet revealed the exact amount for Kelly's buyout, but according to multiple reports, it appears it will not be the full figure of roughly $54 million that is owed.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.