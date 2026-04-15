Brian Kelly's Take: Former LSU Football HC Reveals Statement on Garrett Nussmeier

In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football landscape, the LSU Tigers administration parted ways with head coach Brian Kelly in October amid a disastrous 2025 season in Baton Rouge.

From Garrett Nussmeier's injury buzz to inconsistency on offense as a whole, the nightmare season stole headlines with the final straw coming in a loss to Texas A&M in Death Valley.

But times are changing in Baton Rouge with Lane Kiffin coming in as the new shot-caller alongside a $40 million roster spearheaded by the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.

As LSU prepares for the new era in the Bayou State, there still remains chatter surrounding ex-quarterback Garrett Nussmeier as he pushes for the QB3 role in this year's NFL Draft behind Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson.

Brian Kelly hopped on CBS Sports this week to evaluate Nussmeier, what's next, and how he can thrive at the next level:

"First of all, you talk about a guy that's committed. He waited his turn behind Jayden Daniels. Could have very easily transferred in that period of time, like many others, and sought another opportunity, but he wanted to be a Tiger. He wanted to play for LSU," Kelly said.

.@CoachBrianKelly gives a scouting report on former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. 👀 pic.twitter.com/wcHCg8uP7H — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) April 14, 2026

"He has an incredible football IQ and he has an incredible off-platform throwing ability. He doesn't just need to be a three-step drop. He can throw it sidearm, he can move, he can escape. I just love the kid and can't wait to see what happens in the NFL," Kelly added.

The injury bug will certainly be a piece to monitor, but Kelly believes this if his former quarterback can remain healthy, he'll make an NFL franchise happy.

"The injuries really set him back this year," Kelly said.

"Staying healthy is going to be really important. If he does, he's going to deliver the ball to playmakers."

Now, as Nussmeier works through private workouts with the likes of the Dallas Cowboys and other NFL franchises, all eyes are on the likely Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft with his former head coach providing a stamp of approval.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.