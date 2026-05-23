Ed Orgeron Takes a Shot at Brian Kelly in Hilarious Fashion

Earlier this week, exciting news hit the headlines of LSU Tigers sports when it was announced that former head coach Ed Orgeron would be returning to Baton Rouge as the special assistant to recruiting and defense under new head coach Lane Kiffin.

A hire that is sure to be popular with the LSU fanbase, Orgeron has been noted for his deep connection with the school and its fans, a native Louisianan that even played for the Tigers himself back in 1979 and led them to their most recent national championship 40 years later in 2019.

But there is one head coach associated with LSU that Orgeron wasn't exactly fond of, and he made sure to let his true feelings show on the matter.

"You Ain't Got a Chance, Man."

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron hugs quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after defeating Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday November 9, 2019. | Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

After Orgeron's departure at the conclusion of the 2021 season, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was named as his successor, and his first interaction with the LSU fanbase didn't exact sit well with the former head coach.

On December 1, 2021, Kelly delivered his first message as the LSU head coach at the halftime of LSU's basketball game, hoping to hype up the Baton Rouge fans ahead of the new era of football, speaking in a noticeably fake Southern accent about how proud he was to be at Louisiana State University.

The fans were fired up, but Orgeron was not.

"It's over, you ain't got a chance, man," Orgeron said on Pardon My Take when he was asked his opinion on Kelly's speech. "Not only did the fans see it, the players saw it. And they're like, 'hmm...' One of the things is that the players have to trust you. You have to be who you are. If you try and be somebody that you ain't, they're going to smell it right away."

NEW: Ed Orgeron on his initial reaction to Brian Kelly’s fake accent at LSU:



"It's over. You ain’t got a chance. You ain’t got a chance, man."



(via @PardonMyTake, @Mike_Bundt)https://t.co/i6oZ6UXeWH pic.twitter.com/UWrr6H3KVr — On3 (@On3) May 22, 2026

Fortunately for Orgeron, his suspicions about Kelly were true, and the former Notre Dame leader was canned just eight games into the 2025 season after an embarrassing home loss to No. 3 Texas A&M after the Tigers had started the season ranked as one of the top five teams in the AP Top 25.

Unlike Orgeron, Les Miles, and Nick Saban before him, Kelly was not able to bring any success to Baton Rouge in terms of a national championship, and the way it was revealed that he treated players and coaches while he was a coach at LSU and also with the Fighting Irish severely damaged any chances of a head coaching job for him in the future.

It's safe to say that Orgeron knew that LSU was in a bind on their first day with Kelly at the helm, and that it was over before it was over from the get-go, but with "Coach O" back with the team under Lane Kiffin, the sky could be the limit for the Purple and Gold as they look to repeat that remarkable 2019 season that they enjoyed with Orgeron as the head coach.

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