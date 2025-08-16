Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Combination Along Offensive Line
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue searching for the ideal rotation up front with all eyes on the offensive line down the stretch of Fall Camp.
The program will replace four starters from a season ago with Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier departing for the NFL.
Now, it's about finding the starting unit ahead of the 2025 season with rotations emerging in the trenches.
Across the first 14 days of Fall Camp, Kelly and Co. have utilized the same first-team during 11-on-11 work.
LT: Tyree Adams
LG: DJ Chester
C: Braelin Moore
RG: Josh Thompson
RT: Weston Davis
The second-team has consisted of:
LT: Carius Curne
LG: Paul Mubenga
C: Braden Augustus
RG: Coen Echols
RT: Brett Bordelon
Across the first 14 days of Fall Camp, it's been clear that Adams, Moore, Thompson and Davis have virtually cemented starting roles ahead of Week 1 at Clemson.
The one question mark remains at the left guard position with both Chester and Mubenga battling it out down the stretch for a spot on the first-team.
Despite LSU still searching for the ideal rotation, Kelly believes the program is in good hands up front.
"I've coached for a long time. I've had a lot of guys in the NFL, a lot of first-round draft picks. I think I got a pretty good eye for what an offensive line looks like," Kelly said.
"This group is going to be really good. We don't have a Will Campbell, right? You know, he's the fifth pick in the draft. But we have five guys that play well together, and it starts with the center."
LSU added Virginia Tech Braelin Moore and Northwestern transfer Josh Thompson via the NCAA Transfer Portal with both newcomers making an impact.
"Braelin Moore kind of sets up the rest of the group for success. His combination work is outstanding. His recognition of fronts is getting us to be an elite offensive line," Kelly said.
"If you have a center that can kind of set the stage for that, it allows everything else to kind of fall into place. And it's starting to fall into place quite nicely."
Now, with two weeks until the season opener at Clemson, the offensive line remains a position group to watch with rotations emerging.
