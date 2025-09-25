Brian Kelly Updates Status of Starting Running Back Ahead of Ole Miss Rebels Clash
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are less than 48 hours from squaring off against a fiery Ole Miss Rebels squad at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
After opening the season 4-0, Kelly and Co. will look to remain unbeaten with a unique challenge ahead against a Lane Kiffin led Rebels.
“Ole Miss is certainly a rivalry game playing for the Magnolia Bowl Trophy. I think everybody knows this is a game that goes way back, and certainly the last couple of years, it was decided on the last plays of the game," Kelly said.
"Ole Miss is an outstanding football team. Coach Lane does a great job, and they have an established winning culture, certainly an offense that has put up incredible numbers offensively."
The Tigers will also use the week of preparation to rehab multiple players that are listed on the injury report - namely starting running back Caden Durham.
“West Weeks ran [Sunday]; I think we got him at 90%, so I would say that he is probable for this game. Trey’Dez [Green] will play. He was pretty good in pregame, and then we felt like we could hold him back for another week. Caden Durham will be a day-to-day situation," Kelly said on Monday
"[Durham] was better than we had first thought; doesn’t show these signs of a high ankle. He’s anxious to give it a shot and play, but we’ll monitor him throughout the week."
During Thursday's press conference, Kelly provided his final in-person update on Durham ahead of the matchup where he looks on pace to play against No. 13 Ole Miss.
"Time. It’s really a matter of time, he’s been better each day but we’ve gotta take it right up to Saturday before we make a decision,” Kelly said. “He wants to play so we told him the only way this is gonna work is if we give you the whole week and right up to game time.”
With Durham getting back up to speed, LSU expects to utilize a stable of backs in Week 5 with Ju'Juan Johnson, Harlem Berry and Kaleb Jackson expected to see action if needed.
"All three of them are a little bit different," Kelly said. "Ju’Juan gives us a guy who is dynamic, sees the field, can catch it. Harlem has home run ability in terms of hitting it.
"Then Kaleb has been really good. He had a solid week last week. Physicality, size, blocking, pass pro. If Caden can’t answer the bell, it’d be a combination of all three."
No. 4 LSU and No. 13 Ole Miss will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC from Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
