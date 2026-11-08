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Pat Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 10

The top four teams are starting to separate from the pack with decisive wins on Saturday.
Pat Forde|
Georgia defensive line Valdin Sone reacts during the second half against Mississippi.
Georgia defensive line Valdin Sone reacts during the second half against Mississippi. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Georgia BulldogsUtah UtesUCLA BruinsNotre Dame Fighting IrishMiami (FL) HurricanesTexas LonghornsIndiana HoosiersTennessee VolunteersAlabama Crimson TideWake Forest Demon DeaconsBYU CougarsBoise State Broncos

Each week, The Dash selects and seeds the 12 teams who belong in the College Football Playoff as if today were Selection Sunday. The current Dash bracket: 

College Football Playoff Projections After Week 10

The Field

  1. Georgia (8–1)
  2. Utah (9–0)
  3. UCLA (9–0)
  4. Notre Dame (8–1)
  5. Miami (8–1)
  6. Texas (7–2)
  7. Indiana (8–1)
  8. Tennessee (8–1)
  9. Alabama (7–2)
  10. Wake Forest (8–1)
  11. BYU (7–2)
  12. Boise State (8–1)

Also Considered

  • Texas Tech
  • Kentucky
  • Oregon
  • USC
  • Iowa
  • South Carolina
  • SMU
  • Arizona
  • Houston
  • Duke
  • New Mexico 

First Round

College Football Bracket Challenge

GET READY TO COMPETE

Pick your champion (you can change it later). We’ll email you when brackets open.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.See for complete details. The College Football Playoff (CFP) is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

  • No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Miami
  • No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Texas
  • No. 10 Wake Forest at No. 7 Indiana
  • No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Tennessee

Quarterfinals 

  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. winner of No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Tennessee
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Utah vs. winner of No. 10 Wake Forest at No. 7 Indiana
  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 UCLA vs. winner of No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Texas
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Miami

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.

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Pat Forde
PAT FORDE

Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the Others Receiving Votes podcast for SI and is a regular contributor to the Tony Kornheiser Show podcast. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.

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