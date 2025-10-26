Coaching Changes Coming for Brian Kelly's LSU Football Staff After Texas A&M Loss?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers fell to 5-3 on the season following the program's Week 9 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
On a night that LSU will want to forget, the Bayou Bengals were outscored 35-7 in the second half with the No. 3 ranked Aggies rattling off 35 unanswered points across the final two quarters.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Co. strung together an efficient first half on offense with a balanced attack paving the way - with contributions in the run-game from Harlem Berry - but it was short-lived.
Berry, a five-star true freshman, earned his first career start on Saturday where he made the most of his opportunities early on.
The Louisiana native logged 56 yards on eight carries [7 yards per carry] with a touchdown in the first half with Berry sparking life in LSU's run-game.
But the second half was a different story with the true freshman running back hearing his name called once. Berry received one touch in the second half after receiving a carry on the first play of the third quarter. He didn't touch the ball for the remainder of the night.
The decision to turn away from Berry accurately depicts the decisions this coaching staff has made in 2025.
From questionable play-calls to a lack of physicality in the trenches, the LSU offense has been one of multiple issues in Baton Rouge across the last few weeks.
Now, with the program falling to 5-3 on the season with LSU's College Football Playoff hopes evaporating in Week 9, will change happen on Kelly's coaching staff?
Sources have indicated there there will be changes made to LSU's staff amid the program's challenging season in 2025.
On3 Sports' Pete Nakos echoed that same sentiment on Sunday morning with "staff shakeup" expected in the Bayou State.
With a significant struggle on offense, there could be change at the offensive coordinator position with Joe Sloan's status in jeopardy.
Along with Sloan, it will be intriguing to watch how Kelly and Co. navigate the offensive line situation with the program navigating a difficult season from a developmental standpoint. Could Brad Davis be on the way out?
The LSU Tigers will utilize an open date in Week 10 prior to hitting the road to Alabama in Week 11 for a matchup against the Crimson Tide.
