College Football Analysts Predict LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Amid Brian Kelly Firing
The LSU Tigers will have a new decision-maker in Baton Rouge next season following the news of Brian Kelly being relieved of his duties on Sunday.
Across nearly four seasons with the Bayou Bengals, Kelly compiled a 34-14 record as the head coach of the LSU program with the Tigers unable to get over the hump and reach the College Football Playoff.
Following a disastrous 49-25 loss to No. 3 Texas A&M last Saturday, the LSU administration pulled the plug on the "Kelly Era" with the program parting ways with its head coach.
Now, a national search is underway as the LSU Tigers begin their quest at finding the next head coach to lead the purple and gold in 2026.
The rumor mill is swirling with social media on fire following the news of Kelly's departure with names being thrown around left and right.
From Lane Kiffin to Nick Saban to Dan Lanning, most college football analysts believe the LSU Tigers will be "big-game hunting" in search of a new head coach.
Who do multiple college football analysts believe LSU lands once it's all said and done?
The College Football Analysts' Picks:
No. 1: Joel Klatt - Fox Sports
"I don't think Dan Lanning would leave, but I think Lane [Kiffin] will," Klatt said of the LSU job. "If I had to bet, Lane Kiffin is your next coach at LSU."
"I just think LSU is a step above," shared Klatt. "I think that you have to overachieve at Ole Miss, you've got to do things that the program has never done to reach your ultimate goals and win at the top end of college football."
No. 2: Todd McShay - NFL Draft Analyst
“And I can say this based off of what I do know,” McShay said. “LSU is going to make an offer to Nick and Miss Terry that will force them to reconsider their justifiable stance of ‘at this point in our lives, working College GameDay, ESPN, ABC is where we where we belong.’ It’s healthier. Nick’s enjoying it. Miss Terry, loving it...
"And he’s even said publicly, and I’ve talked to him in meetings, one of his, I don’t want to put words in his mouth but, regrets in his coaching history was leaving LSU.”
No. 3: Bryant McFadden - CBS Sports
“When I said big fish hunting, this ain’t a fish, this is a whale,” McFadden said. “When you make this move for LSU, you’ve gotta be willing to pay top dollar.
"Nick Saban, in my opinion, would be the name that, in terms of recruits, in terms of prospects, you instantly drop everything and you hear him out because of his legacy.”
No. 4: Justin Hopkins - Rivals
"The winner in all of this is Lane Kiffin and Jimmy Sexton," Hopkins wrote on Monday. "He’s going to end up at the highest bidder. My bet is that means Lane is the next leader in Baton Rouge.
"The only problem is, he’s in the midst of a playoff season which makes the timeline less than ideal. The most Lane thing ever would be hiring Ed Orgeron to coach DL after he takes this job."
No. 5: The Vegas Betting Lines' Pick
- Jon Sumrall, +150
- Joe Brady, +200
- Lane Kiffin, +400
- James Franklin, +600
- Curt Cignetti, +700
- Eli Drinkwitz, +900
- Brent Key, +1400
- Jeff Brohm, +1600
- Jimbo Fisher, +1800
LSU will conduct a formal, national search for the program's next shot-caller with all eyes on the direction the committee will go in across the next handful of weeks.
