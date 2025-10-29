Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Predicts Polarizing Head Coach to Land With LSU Football
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines this week with all focus on which direction the program will go in for the next head coach.
After the LSU administration made the move to part ways with Brian Kelly on Sunday night, all eyes are on the Bayou Bengals and their coaching search that will be conducted across the next few weeks.
“When Coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” LSU AD Scott Woodward said. “Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night’s game.
"I am grateful for the ongoing consultations and support of the LSU Board of Supervisors and Interim President Matt Lee in this decision. We wish Coach Kelly and his family the very best in their future endeavors. We will continue to negotiate his separation and will work toward a path that is better for both parties.”
The Tigers fell to 5-3 this season and 2-3 in SEC play following a home loss to No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday night.
LSU was 34-14 across four seasons with Kelly at the helm, including a 19-10 mark against SEC competition, and won three straight bowl games.
The Tigers made their lone SEC Championship game appearance under Kelly in his first season in 2022. In 2023, they were led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick.
Now, the rumor mill is swirling surrounding which head coach could land with the LSU Tigers gig in 2026.
Fox Sports Joel Klatt believes there's only one name that deserves consideration aside from Oregon Ducks shot-caller Dan Lanning.
"I don't think Dan Lanning would leave, but I think Lane will," Klatt said of the LSU job. "If I had to bet, Lane Kiffin is your next coach at LSU."
"I just think LSU is a step above," shared Klatt. "I think that you have to overachieve at Ole Miss, you've got to do things that the program has never done to reach your ultimate goals and win at the top end of college football."
As the LSU Tigers continue their coaching search, all eyes will be on Kiffin as he continues emerging as a polarizing figure in this year's coaching carousel.
