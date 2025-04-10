College Football Insider Details How LSU Football is an 'Offseason Winner'
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff have rejuvenated the program in Baton Rouge after improving the 2025 roster from top to bottom via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
After signing 16 newcomers during the spring window, the Bayou Bengals continue gaining national attention as an "offseason winner" to this point.
CBS Sports' John Talty listed 10 programs that have caught his attention across the first few months of the offseason with the LSU Tigers coming in hot.
Talty's Take: Tigers on the Rise
“Other than the significant blow of losing No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood to Michigan, LSU may have had the best offseason of any program. You can even argue losing Underwood and the requisite money it would have taken to sign him allowed LSU to be more aggressive (and successful) in the portal,” Talty wrote.
“The Tigers signed the No. 1 transfer class, headlined by three top 15 transfers in Oklahoma receiver Nic Anderson, Florida State edge-rusher Patrick Payton and Northwestern offensive lineman Josh Thompson.
“Beyond simply upgrading the player talent, Kelly also added multiple veteran coaches like former Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and former Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry. Add all that plus QB Garrett Nussmeier’s return and there’s reason to feel bullish about a resurgence in Baton Rouge.”
The Tigers are in the midst of Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the program working with a unique blend of returning pieces and newcomers.
247Sports has raved about LSU's No. 1 Transfer Portal Class and the importance of Spring Camp for the Tigers.
"LSU secured the nation's No. 1 transfer portal class during the winter window and plugged some of its most obvious holes, especially on the defensive side of the ball, ahead of a prove-it year for Brian Kelly," 247Sports wrote.
"The Tigers figure to generate palpable optimism this spring and into the preseason given the amount of talent joining their roster. Patrick Payton could be in for a monster year with his restart at LSU, Nic Anderson may be among the SEC's top receivers once healthy and, most importantly, help in the defensive backfield could make the Tigers a more well-rounded operation."
LSU enters "College Football Playoff or Bust" season in 2025 with all eyes on Kelly and the Tigers heading into Week 1 at Clemson.
