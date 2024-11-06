LSU Country

College Football Playoff Projections: Where LSU Football Landed in Initial Poll

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in the race, initial poll revealed on Tuesday night.

Zack Nagy

Sep 21, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

BATON ROUGE – LSU made its debut at No. 15 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2024 season, the College Football Playoff Committee announced on ESPN Tuesday evening.

The Tigers are 6-2 overall and 3-1 in SEC play. The Tigers are among five teams in the SEC with one league loss. LSU’s next opponent – Alabama – checked in at No. 11. The Crimson Tide bring a 6-2 overall mark and a 3-2 league record into Saturday’s contest in Tiger Stadium.

LSU is one of eight SEC teams ranked in the Top 25 with Georgia leading the way at No.3, followed by Texas at No. 5, and Tennessee No. 7. Other SEC teams in the Top 25 include Texas A&M at No. 14, Ole Miss No. 16, and Missouri No. 24.

Oregon is ranked No. 1, followed by Ohio State at No. 2. Other non-SEC teams in the top 10 include Miami at No. 4, Penn State at No. 6, Indiana at No. 8, BYU at No. 9 and Notre Dame at No. 10.

Last year, a 6-2 LSU team was ranked No. 14 in the first CFP poll of the year.

The CFP Rankings will be released every Tuesday night through Sunday, Dec. 8 when the final rankings are released.

The first round of the CFP Playoffs – featuring teams ranked Nos. 5-12 – will be held on campus sites of those teams seeded Nos. 5-8 on either Friday, Dec. 20 or Saturday, Dec. 21. The quarterfinal round will take place Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 with the semifinals being held on Jan. 9 or Jan. 10.

The CFP National Championship Game takes place on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Initial College Football Playoff Poll:

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Penn State

7. Tennessee

8. Indiana

9. BYU

10. Alabama

11. Notre Dame

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. Texas A&M

15. LSU

16. Ole Miss

17. Iowa State

18. Pitt

19. Kansas State

20. Colorado

21. Washington State

22. Louisville

23. Clemson

24. Missouri

25. Army

The Southeastern Conference Standings:

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1)
  2. Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 5-1)
  3. Tennessee Volunteers (7-1, 4-1)
  4. Texas Longhorns (7-1, 3-1)
  5. LSU Tigers (6-2, 3-1)
  6. Vanderbilt Commodores (6-3, 3-2)
  7. Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 3-2)
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2)
  9. Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3)
  10. South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 3-3)
  11. Missouri Tigers (6-2, 2-2)
  12. Florida Gators (4-4, 2-3)
  13. Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 1-4)
  14. Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5)
  15. Kentucky Wildcats (3-6, 1-6)
  16. Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7, 0-5)

No. 14 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 9 against the Alabama Crimson Tide with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.

More LSU News:

ESPN College GameDay Guest Picker Predictions: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America

Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football