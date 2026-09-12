LSU's defense entered Week 1 preparing for what was supposed to be one of the toughest offensive tests on its schedule.

Instead, Clemson hardly tested the Tigers at all.

LSU dominated Clemson 51-10 in Lane Kiffin's debut, holding the visiting Tigers to just 145 yards of total offense and eight first downs. Clemson managed only 40 yards on the ground, converted one of 13 third-down attempts and didn't reach the end zone until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Now, LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker faces a much different challenge.

The Bulldogs Aren't a Push Over

Jacob Fields 8 breaks up a pass intended for Receiver Zavion Thomas 0, LSU Tigers take on the Louisiana Tech | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Louisiana Tech isn't Clemson. The Bulldogs don't have Clemson's recruiting profile, depth or collection of Power Four talent, and an 80-point performance against Northwestern State doesn't suddenly make them an upset threat in Tiger Stadium.

But could Louisiana Tech challenge LSU's defense in ways Clemson couldn't?

After what the Bulldogs showed in their season opener, it's at least a question worth asking.

Louisiana Tech opened its season with an 80-6 victory over Northwestern State, setting a program record for points scored as a Division I program while piling up 528 yards of total offense.

"Any time you score 80 points, even over 50, no matter who you're playing, that's doing a lot of things right on offense, and they're very well coached," Kiffin said Monday.

The Bulldogs showed something Clemson never established against LSU: balance.

Louisiana Tech rushed for 232 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for another 296 yards and six scores. The Bulldogs averaged 6.3 yards per rushing attempt, completed 17 of 22 passes and converted seven of 11 third-down opportunities.

They also wasted little time proving they could create explosive plays.

Quarterback Blake Baker connected with Jalen Mickens for a 75-yard touchdown on Louisiana Tech's first offensive snap. Baker finished 10-of-14 for 232 yards and three touchdowns, while Mickens needed only three receptions to accumulate 133 yards.

LSU never allowed Clemson to find that type of rhythm.

Baker's defense recorded 11 tackles for loss and four sacks, consistently putting Clemson behind the chains and forcing obvious passing situations. With Clemson unable to establish its running game, LSU could attack without worrying about defending multiple dimensions of the offense.

Louisiana Tech's challenge will be making sure LSU can't do the same thing Saturday.

The Bulldogs aren't going to reproduce an 80-point performance against a defense that just dismantled a ranked Power Four opponent. But if Tech can establish its rushing attack and create an explosive play or two early, LSU could force Baker to dig deeper into his defensive playbook than he needed to against Clemson.

There's also the challenge of LSU maintaining the same intensity after such a dominant opening performance.

"That's a big challenge, one that I've been on them immediately," Kiffin said. "Just knowing how that goes, that's a real thing."

LSU doesn't have to look far for evidence that Louisiana Tech shouldn't be completely overlooked.

The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs just 23-7 in Tiger Stadium last season despite entering the matchup ranked No. 3 nationally. LSU controlled the game, but Louisiana Tech kept things uncomfortable much longer than expected.

This year's LSU defense already looks different.

Saturday provides another opportunity to prove it.

Louisiana Tech isn't the most talented offense LSU has faced this season, nor should an 80-point explosion against an FCS opponent change expectations for the outcome.

But after Clemson failed to consistently challenge LSU's defense for four quarters, Louisiana Tech enters Baton Rouge with confidence, balance and an offense capable of producing explosive plays.

That combination could force LSU's defense to answer a few questions Clemson never got the chance to ask.

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