Could LSU Football Move a Five-Star Freshman to a New Position in Fall Camp?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue tinkering the offensive line this offseason with several moving parts heading into Week 1 at Clemson.
The program added transfers Braelin Moore [Virginia Tech] and Josh Thompson [Nortwestern] with both newcomers receiving run with the first-team offensive line.
Through seven Fall Camp practices, Kelly and Co. have kept the starting unit the same: LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis.
Behind the first-team is a unique blend of players consisting of five-star freshman Carius Curne at tackle alongside Coen Echols and Bo Bordelon, among others.
For Curne, he's flashed during his first offseason with the Bayou Bengals after enrolling early in January.
Curne, the No. 1 overall prospect in Arkansas, signed with the LSU Tigers as a five-star prospect last December.
The youngster is already putting in work in the weight room after sharing via social media a bench press of 425 pounds.
Curne has primarily played at left tackle during his first offseason in Baton Rouge where he's behind Tyree Adams up front.
Throughout Fall Camp, inconsistency in the trenches has plagued the Tigers offensively. Could we see change?
The defensive line has wreaked havoc through seven practices with transfers Bernard Gooden and Jack Pyburn making a name for themselves early on while having their way with the offensive line.
The main concern has been within the interior where both guards DJ Chester and Josh Thompson have struggled to a certain degree.
Now, with the first quarter of Fall Camp in the rearview mirror, could we see change heading into the weekend?
Five-star freshman Carius Curne is a player that is versatile enough to play both inside and out when it comes to the offensive line.
Moving forward, the opportunity for Curne to play at guard could be a beneficial move for the Tigers given his impressive physical traits that Kelly has raved about since his arrival in Baton Rouge.
"Carius is one of the stronger offensive tackles I have recruited in some time. He absolutely dominates his opponents. He is physically ready to play in the SEC right now," Kelly said on National Signing Day.
All eyes remain on the LSU offensive line during Fall Camp with Curne becoming a player of intrigue down the stretch of the offseason leading into Week 1 at Clemson.
