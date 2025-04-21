Could LSU Football Target a Prized ACC Defensive Tackle in the Transfer Portal?
With Spring Camp in the rearview mirror, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will move towards the next phase of the offseason after receiving a better look at the current roster.
It's no secret the Bayou Bengals were active during the winter window of the NCAA Transfer Portal after adding 16 newcomers.
Will the program send shockwaves once again during the spring window in April?
“I like our roster right now. It wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t have anybody in the portal on either side, either leaving our program or adding," Kelly said last Tuesday. "If you ask me right now, I would be happy to take this roster right into May on both sides of it.
"Maybe that’s fool’s gold. Maybe that’s wishing more than it is anything else. But I like what we’ve done with this roster. I like the development of it."
LSU secured the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America during the winter window after adding double-digit pieces, including the No. 1 EDGE available in Florida State's Patrick Payton.
But will the program be actively looking to once again make a splash?
“Not all of that is in my control obviously. But I can tell you we’re not actively saying, ‘We’ve gotta have this. We’ve gotta have that.’ We feel good about our roster," Kelly said.
"If something shows itself that is an incredible opportunity, we’re certainly going to investigate anytime that we can help our football team, and so we’re always going to be looking to help our team. But it’s not like it was obviously in January.”
Now, has an "incredible opportunity" opened up with a recent Transfer Portal entry?
LSU is relatively thin at the defensive tackle position with the unit becoming one the program could target if needed via the portal.
Syracuse defensive lineman Maraad Watson is a player that certainly sent shockwaves upon entering the Transfer Portal.
The 6-foot-3, 313-pound New Jersey native suited up in every game for The Orange during the 2024 season and started in 11 of his appearances.
Watson ended his true freshman campaign with 31 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. He also had a pass breakup and, according to Pro Football Focus, had nine quarterback hurries on the season.
According to On3 Sports, it's Georgia, Texas, Tennessee and Ohio State as the four contenders in his recruitment.
Could the Tigers get involved? Time will tell, but the defensive tackle position certainly remains one of intrigue with the portal officially open for business.
Kelly and Co. recently wrapped up Spring Camp with focus now shifting towards summer workouts that are set to begin in June.
