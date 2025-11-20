Coveted SEC Head Coach 'In Play' To Become Next LSU Football Coach Amid Search
As the LSU administration navigates a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge, the Tigers coaching search has taken center stage this week.
Athletics Director Verge Ausberry is spearheading the push with elite candidates across the country piquing the program's interest across the last three weeks.
"We're going to hire the best football coach there is," Ausberry said this month. "That's our job. We are not going to let this program fail. LSU has to be in the playoffs every year in football. There's 12 teams that make it.
"It's going to expand here. We have to be one of those teams at LSU. No substitute."
It's no secret Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is the top target for the LSU Tigers as the search intensifies with the program set to battle the Rebels and Florida Gators for his services.
In what has become a three-team race this month, it's Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida that are looking to have Kiffin on the sidelines in 2026.
But there are other options in play for the LSU Tigers - namely Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
"Drinkwitz is going to be viewed by some as a Kiffin backup given that he’s an offensive mind at another SEC school, but that would be selling the job he’s done with the other Tigers short," Sports Illustrated wrote.
"He’s not only built the program up into a quality Top 25 contender but has been extremely ahead of the curve on NIL, the transfer portal and how to develop quarterbacks. He also is much different from Kelly both inside and outside the football building which could resonate well."
Despite Drinkwitz remaining in coaching searches within the LSU, Florida, and Penn State programs, he's remained mum on the subject.
"Our administration has been nothing but phenomenal to me," Drinkwitz said this week. "The alignment that we have with our president, President Choi, his support for our program, his support and what we're trying to build. Todd Graves, the head of the Board of Curators has been tremendous since he started on the board, and is always looking for ways to improve our athletic department.
"Since I've been here, I've signed multiple extensions back to sign one this past summer, so all the speculation is really a tribute to them, and it's a tribute to our team success and their commitment to our team.
"And that's where my focus is going to remain, on our team and our current situation. And I'm not going to get into all that stuff, because, again, it's just a distraction."
But as the coaching search in Baton Rouge intensifies, it's clear Drinkwitz is a top candidate on the board for LSU's administration.
