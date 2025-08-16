Depth Chart Predictions: LSU Football's Offense Taking Shape Ahead of Clemson Clash
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with the program set to work through a scrimmage on Saturday.
LSU will head to Tiger Stadium this evening for a closed scrimmage with the Bayou Bengals set to simulate a night game as Fall Camp winds down.
Across the first 14 days of practice, rotations have emerged on offense with Garrett Nussmeier's weapons on full display on the gridiron.
What does the current two-deep depth chart look like for the Tigers?
The LSU Depth Chart: Offense Projections
Quarterback:
First-Team: Garrett Nussmeier
Second-Team: Michael Van Buren
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been sharp across Fall Camp in Baton Rouge as he gears up for a critical season under center.
Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren is coming off of a terrific Friday Fall Camp performance with Nussmeier taking a "load management" day on Day 14.
With Van Buren taking more snaps, he looked the part as he takes control of QB2 duties.
Redshirt-freshman Colin Hurley is serving as QB3 on the roster with the youngster continuing to get acclimated to college football after enrolling early last January [2024].
Running Back:
First-Team: Caden Durham
Second-Team: Kaleb Jackson OR Harlem Berry
LSU true freshman running back JT Lindsey is out of the equation heading into the 2025 season with the Tigers now down to four scholarships backs.
Caden Durham has handled business as the starter with Harlem Berry and Kaleb Jackson battling for RB2 duties, but the name not mentioned is Ju'Juan Johnson.
The versatile weapon has been used in a myriad of ways across his college career where he's now focusing on working as a running back in 2025.
Durham, Jackson and Berry are the names listed, but don't be surprised if Johnson takes serious reps at running back this upcoming season.
Wide Receivers:
First-Team: Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton and Zavion Thomas
Second-Team: Nic Anderson, Barion Brown and Kyle Parker
There's no reason to buy stock in which three wideouts roll out on the field come Week 1 at Clemson.
LSU has multiple SEC caliber wideouts that will make an impact this season with Brian Kelly and Co. flaunting an embarrassment of riches offensively.
Aaron Anderson has missed time during Fall Camp, but when in action, he's rolled with the first-team alongside Chris Hilton and Zavion Thomas.
The trio of returning pieces have been strong across Fall Camp with Thomas emerging as a weapon down the stretch of preseason practice.
But the newcomers in Nic Anderson and Barion Brown are too talented to keep off of the field and have also taken first-team reps in practice along with Kyle Parker.
The LSU staff has rotated these six wideouts in with the first-team routinely with each one developing rapport with Nussmeier.
Tight End:
First-Team: Trey'Dez Green
Second-Team: Bauer Sharp
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green has been sensational in red zone work across Fall Camp this month with his catch radius on full display.
The 6-foot-7 pass catcher will be utilized as a receiving threat while Oklahoma Sooners transfer Bauer Sharp is the "balanced" tight end.
Sharp has been an offseason winner and will be a critical component to the success on offense in 2025.
LSU will operate multiple 12 personnel sets this season with both Green and Sharp being on the field simultaneously.
Offensive Line:
First-Team: LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson, RT Weston Davis
Second-Team: LT Carius Curne, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braden Augustus, RG Coen Echols, RT Bo Boredelon OR Ory Williams
LSU has worked with a consistent first-team offensive line across Fall Camp, but there's a battle brewing at left guard.
It's safe to pencil in LT Tyree Adams, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis as a clearcut first-team, but the left guard slot remains a battle in camp.
DJ Chester and Paul Mubenga continue rotating at the left guard slot with the two offensive linemen looking to earn starting duties.
LSU continues working through Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with all eyes on the rotations that will take the field come Week 1 at Clemson.
