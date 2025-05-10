ESPN Analyst Believes LSU Football's Garrett Nussmeier Can Be No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier heads into the 2025 season with lofty expectations as the second-year starter looks to take his game to the next level.
After a productive first season as the starting signal-caller in 2024, all eyes will be on Nussmeier to take that next step in Baton Rouge this upcoming fall.
He will look to develop across the next few months after piecing together a 2024 campaign where he totaled 3,738 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games played.
"This offseason, he's been able to be a little bit different because now he's going back and when he's studying, he's not just studying his practice tape or maybe our tape and what could happen. He's looking at specifically some stuff that he needs to improve on," LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said during Spring Camp.
"He's been really intentional. I think really some of our staff did a great job of breaking some different things down for him so he could really see some individual things and he could take back control of those situations.
Those within the LSU program aren't the only ones believing Nussmeier can take his game up a notch in 2025.
ESPN analyst Rece Davis joined the College GameDay Podcast where he broke down Nussmeier's odds of going No. 1 in the 2026 NFL Draft and why he's buying stock in the signal-caller.
“I think [the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft] might end up being Nussmeier,” Davis said. “It comes out hot and nice with that cat. It just pops off his hand.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder checks all the boxes NFL decision-makers are looking for in a quarterback, and with another year of growth, can showcase his skill set once again.
“Nussmeier might be one of those super gifted guys,” Davis said. “But I also think that probably both LSU this year and whatever NFL team gets him, they’re going to have some ‘Why did he throw that’ moments because of the supreme confidence he has in his ability to make those throws and I actually love that kind of guy. I think he’s terrific. He’s fun to watch.”
Davis isn't the only analyst buying stock in Nussmeier heading into the 2025 season.
NFL Draft guru Todd McShay recently revealed a way-too-early mock draft with Nussmeier going No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt echoed the same sentiment in his believe in what the LSU signal-caller can provide.
“Garrett Nussmeier is going to be one of the top picks in the NFL Draft,” Klatt said. “I believe in him. Second year as a starter, fifth in the program. He sat behind Jayden Daniels. He’s seen it done at a high level.”
For Nussmeier, all eyes are on the fifth-year senior with expectations at an all-time high.
From Heisman Trophy conversations to College Football Playoff talk, Nussmeier will be at the helm of the LSU offense with eyes on a National Championship.
“I’m worried about doing the best I can to help LSU win a national championship,” Nussmeier said during Spring Camp. “That’s the mindset, that’s the energy and intensity that I bring every single day.
“It’s not about me, it’s not about the transition or the Year 2 (jump), it’s about LSU football and Year 4 under coach Kelly, what are we going to do?
"And you know, we’re not afraid to admit it, we’ve set the standard of where we expect to be, and we expect to play football in January next year.”
