ESPN Analyst Breaks Down LSU Football's Transfer Portal Need This Offseason
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with the program revamping the roster ahead of the 2025 season.
After signing a Top-10 2025 Recruiting Class, Kelly and Co. hit the NCAA Transfer Portal market with force during the winter window.
Now, after securing 16 players in December and January, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believes the Tigers must continue stacking talent.
LSU worked through a 15-plus Spring Camp practice schedule with a glaring need at two positions.
McElroy dove into the pair of positions that have the media's attention.
“It’s defensive tackle and safety,” McElroy said. “I think those are the two spots for Brian Kelly that they really need to try and go after… LSU hosted a bunch of safeties in the winter window. They were able to sign one but I think, in a perfect world, they would have added more.
"And when you think about some of the depth challenges LSU has had in the last couple years… Adding some depth at safety would be very beneficial.”
LSU safety Jardin Gilbert missed Spring Camp after undergoing offseason surgery on a shoulder injury suffered during the 2024 season, but he's remained active within the program.
"He's there every day and has been a great leader," Kelly said. "He's been the kind of veteran guy you want."
Gilbert wrapped up the 2024 season with 52 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and a pair of pass breakups.
For the Tigers, the safety room utilized North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley alongside returning pieces Javien Toviano and Dashawn Spears during camp. Redshirt-freshman Joel Rogers also saw action.
With a nucleus of Cooley, Toviano, Spears and Rogers, it's clear there is a lack of depth in the safety room heading into the 2025 season.
“They have some quality players, some young guys they’re expecting big jumps from in the second year in the system of Blake Baker,” McElroy said. “It should pay massive dividends. But like everybody, do you think Brian Kelly is going to turn down a quality defensive tackle body?”
Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain linked to the No. 1 available safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program navigating a critical stretch this offseason.
Houston Cougars safety, AJ Haulcy, has been tied to LSU, Ole Miss and Miami during his recruitment process after entering the free agent market in April.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
LSU will continue assessing the Transfer Portal market with a focus on adding a safety.
The program landed South Florida defensive lineman, Bernard Gooden, to stack talent in the trenches during the spring window as the lone signee to this point.
Now, one position remains of focus this offseason with the safety room looking to add another body,
