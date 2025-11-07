ESPN College GameDay Podcast Predicts LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Result
The stage is set for a Saturday night SEC showdown between a pair of SEC rivals with the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide preparing to take the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Garrett Nussmeier and Co. will navigate Week 11 under a new decision-maker with interim coach Frank Wilson set to make his debut following the firing of Brian Kelly.
But a daunting task lies ahead with the Bayou Bengals traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 4 team in America.
"I think we understand the challenges that are before us. I think our football team is eager to play in this game on Saturday against Alabama. We know what we're up against. I think we'll have an opportunity to play our best football," Wilson said.
"That is the attitude in the building. I think it resonates from the coaches to the players, the support staff, where everyone's really excited about the opportunity to play again."
Now, as game day approaches in Tuscaloosa, ESPN College GameDay Podcast hosts Rece Davis and Pete Thamel weighed in on the Week 11 SEC clash.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
Pete Thamel's Pick:
“It’ll be interesting,” Thamel said. “There’s been the bye-week. You replace your play caller and replace your head coach and go in and test it in that cauldron of Tuscaloosa, where there’s a visceral feeling about the potential of this Alabama team as maybe being the most talented in the SEC. I don’t like LSU’s chance enduring all that change.”
“They were like an uninspired team before, so it’ll be interesting to see Garrett Nussmeier and if there are any wrinkles in the offense with Alex Atkins calling it,” Thamel continued. “They certainly couldn’t block and the run game wasn’t very good to start the season, but I think the Tide will roll.”
Rece Davis Chimes In:
“I agree with you,” Davis said. “I do think LSU will probably play its most inspired game in weeks, because this would, maybe not a season-saver, but it would certainly be something that could put something on the numerous wounds the Tigers have endured.”
“There’s been talk about how they haven’t been physical in practice, so they’ve been doing some things they haven’t done recently when Brian Kelly was in charge.
"So I think you’re going to see a team that comes out and tries to make a physical statement, but I’ll go Ty Simpson, those receivers and the defense creating enough negative plays for Alabama to get out with a win.”
