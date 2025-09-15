ESPN FPI Predicts Outcome of LSU Football's Remaining Regular Season Schedule
No. 3 LSU is 3-0 for the first time since the 2019 season with the Tigers emerging as early National Championship contenders through the first three weeks of the year.
Brian Kelly and Co. have utilized an elite-level defense across wins over the Clemson Tigers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and Florida Gators, but there remains concern surrounding execution on offense.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has tossed three touchdowns to two interceptions in three games this season while the rushing attack has struggled out the gate.
For Kelly, it's about playing to the program's strengths, being more efficient in short yardage situations and developing a stronger inventory of plays offensively.
"I think it's more specific about short yardages. We had a couple of them where we came up right short at the sticks. I think that's just continuing to have an emphasis in our week of preparation on short yardage inventory plays," Kelly said.
"Last year, we were going for it on fourth down. Last year, we were taking the analytics and running that as a third and a fourth down play. So if we got to fourth and one, we were going. But this year, I'm playing it a little bit differently based upon the strength of our defense. Last year we needed to score more points.
"Now, as we move forward, we're going to need to do both. So, I think that that's really about how we operate in the week of practice in terms of developing an inventory. These are our plays. This is what we're going to look at in third and short situations."
LSU will square off against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium as heavy favorites, but what are the Bayou Bengals' odds in the remaining games on the schedule?
A look into the Week 4 game information, Brian Kelly's thoughts and the ESPN Football Power Index projections for the LSU Tigers' remaining 2025 regular season schedule.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 3-0
Southeastern Louisiana Lions Record: 2-1
Brian Kelly's Take: Tigers Playing to Their Strengths
"I had to answer questions of being critical with Blake last year, right? I mean, he is doing what he's asked to do to manage the games the way we need to. We have a top-10 defense, I believe, in the country, and we need to play to that strength," Kelly said of offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.
"So sometimes you have to pull back a little bit here and there. He's being a great coach from that perspective because, offensive coordinators, they want to score points too. But sometimes, I'm tapping the brakes here a little bit in those situations because that's going to be the identity of this football team."
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect LSU's chances to earn a win.*
Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 20) - 98.5 percent chance to win
at Ole Miss (Sept. 27) - 30.5 percent chance to win
South Carolina (Oct. 11) - 75.2 percent chance to win
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - 40.4 percent chance to win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 51.6 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 22.9 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 57.1 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 96.0 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 36.1 percent chance to win
LSU is not favored, according to the ESPN Football Power Index, in their remaining matchups against the Ole Miss Rebels, Vanderbilt Commodores, Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners.
The Tigers will return to action in Week 4 with a matchup against in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night in Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
