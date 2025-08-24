ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 0 With LSU Football Surging
The LSU Tigers will hit the road to Clemson next weekend for a Top-10 matchup to open the 2025 season in a critical Week 1 clash on ESPN.
Brian Kelly and Co. will have the primetime slot in the program's season opener with all eyes on Garrett Nussmeier and the Bayou Bengals.
Following Fall Camp wrapping up alongside Week 0 slates this weekend, there is a sole focus on the 2025 season across college football.
ESPN revealed the updated Football Power Index Rankings following the preseason with the Texas Longhorns coming in at the No. 1 slot.
Following No. 1 Texas, the list goes as follows:
No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 4: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 5: Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 6: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 7: Oregon Ducks
No. 8: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 9: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 10: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 11: South Carolina
No 12: LSU Tigers
No. 13: Florida Gators
No 14: USC Trojans
No 15: Michigan Wolverines
No 16: Clemson Tigers
No 17: Miami Hurricanes
No 18: SMU Mustangs
No 19: Oklahoma Sooners
No 20: Auburn Tigers
No 21: Kansas State Wildcats
No 22: BYU Cougars
No 23: Missouri Tigers
No 24: Arizona State Sun Devils
No 25: Kansas Wildcats
Kelly and the LSU Tigers come in at No. 12 with the ESPN Football Power Index favoring the program in virtually every game ahead of the 2025 season.
What is the ESPN Football Power Index?
According to CFB-HQ: "Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
"Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule."
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
at Clemson (Aug. 30) - 46.2 percent chance to win
Louisiana Tech (Sept. 6) - 97.4 percent chance to win
Florida (Sept. 13) - 57.5 percent chance to win
Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 20) - 99.0 percent chance to win
at Ole Miss (Sept. 27) - 42.3 percent chance to win
South Carolina (Oct. 11) - 56.7 percent chance to win
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - 70.4 percent chance to win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 54.4 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 27.2 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 69.3 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 97.0 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 54.9 percent chance to win
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Doing the Little Things Correctly
"I've been really pleased on the things that you guys don't really pay attention to - their details, their habits, how they use nutrition the right way, recover - all those things are really good signs that we have a group that's mature and understands how to take care of themselves and prepare themselves for the season," Kelly said during Fall Camp.
"I think the things that probably stood out are the things that stand out to you -- the depth that we now have at wide receiver; I think we're seeing even more depth on the defensive side of the ball in the back end of our defense.
"It is so competitive right now back there, and we really like the development of our end play. Those are all like tangible signs; the other ones you don't see unless you're here every day."
