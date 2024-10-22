ESPN's FPI Provides Prediction for No. 8 LSU Football at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
No. 8 LSU (6-1, 3-0) continues emerging as one of the top programs in America with a Week 9 showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies inching closer.
In an SEC battle that will have postseason implications on the line, Brian Kelly and Co. will head to the Lone Star State looking to make a statement.
After dropping a Week 1 matchup to Southern Cal, the Bayou Bengals are currently riding a six-game winning streak heading into Week 9 against Texas A&M.
Now, it's about continuing to carry the momentum into the matchup in College Station with Garrett Nussmeier and the Tigers looking to remain scorching hot.
ESPN's Football Power Index chimed in with a prediction for Saturday night in Kyle Field.
What do the models believe will happen this weekend? What are the current betting lines?
The Current Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+2.5)
- Texas A&M: (-2.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+120)
- Texas A&M: (-142)
Over/Under: 53.5
The Betting Trends:
- LSU is 3-4 against the spread (42.9%) so far this season.
- Texas A&M is 2-5 (28.6%) against the spread in 2024.
- A&M is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games.
- LSU is 12-1 against the spread in its last 13 games against Texas A&M.
- Texas A&M is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 home games against LSU.
- The total went over in 6 of LSU’s last 7 games on the road.
- The total went over in 6 of Texas A&M’s last 8 games against LSU.
- LSU is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 road games against Texas A&M.
ESPN FPI's Prediction:
ESPN's Football Power Index has given its take on who will capture a victory on Saturday night in College Station between a pair of Top-15 programs in America.
The FPI is giving a slight edge to the Texas A&M Aggies with a 52.7% chance to win the SEC showdown with significant postseason implications on the line.
Mike Elko and the Aggies come out as the early favorites at home against the Tigers with the program set to utilize the 12th Man in Kyle Field.
In what's expected to be the top SEC matchup of the week, all eyes will be on the Bayou Bengals on Saturday night in College Station.
The Week 9 SEC Slate
Oklahoma Sooners at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 1 Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
No. 19 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
