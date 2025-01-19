ESPN's Mike Greenberg: 'Jayden Daniels is the Greatest Rookie the NFL Has Ever Had'
Former LSU star Jayden Daniels is quickly piecing together one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history after leading the Commanders to a victory on Saturday over the No. 1 seeded Detroit Lions.
Daniels torched the Lions' defense from start to finish after ending the day going 22-for-31 on passing attempts with 299 yards through the air with a pair of touchdowns. He also added 51 rushing yards after showcasing his dynamic play style.
"It feels good. It's a surreal moment for the Washington fanbase. It's an awesome moment," Daniels said after Saturday's game. "It was an electric environment... But you can't let the outside noise distract you from the main goal and that's to win."
The Washington Commanders, led by Daniels, have now punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game with the victory.
But the question that has quickly surfaced across social media: Is Daniels' rookie campaign the greatest ever?
ESPN's Mike Greenberg hopped on Sunday's NFL Countdown to discuss the electrifying Rookie of the Year frontrunner:
“As far as Jayden Daniels is concerned, and that really should be the storyline here, we can forget about the conversation about greatest rookie seasons for a QB ever. If you appreciate the history of the sport – the greatest rookie seasons the league has ever seen are people like Jim Brown, Gale Sayers, Mike Ditka – I think Jayden Daniels goes to No. 1,” Greenberg said.
“I think with this win, Jayden Daniels is the greatest rookie the NFL has ever had, and he’s one win away now from the Super Bowl.”
The praise for the former LSU star, and 2023 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, has taken the country by storm with Daniels now one win away from the Super Bowl.
After the Commanders’ win over the No. 1 seed Lions on Saturday, Washington head coach Dan Quinn took the podium to praise his first-year quarterback.
“He just has a different poise about him than most and he’s a rare competitor,” Quinn said. “There’s no doubt about that. But in those moments — if he was a basketball player, he’d want the last shot. As a ballplayer, he wants the ball in his hands to make the difference and he makes great decisions with the football. That takes real mindfulness.”
ESPN's Take: "Rookie or not, Daniels does not get flustered. Playing in his most hostile environment as a pro, and facing numerous blitzes, he stayed composed -- as he has all season. Daniels threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns. His best work came under pressure. In the first half, Daniels threw for 160 yards against the blitz, completing 7-of-9 throws. His season high in a game vs. the blitz was 177 yards against the Eagles in a Week 16 win. On Saturday, Daniels also completed two passes on fourth down for 19 yards and two first downs."
Now, the Commanders will take on the winner of Sunday's showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game next weekend.
