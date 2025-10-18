Expert Analysts Log Final Predictions for LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will take the field at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday with a matchup against No. 17 Vanderbilt up next on the docket.
In a showdown that has generated significant buzz, the Bayou Bengals will look to make a statement in a Top-20 SEC clash with an opportunity to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive.
"We know who we are. We know who we should have looked like to everybody else on Saturday. I think there's a lot of confidence in that within the unit, but also, as I said, a learning lesson to know that we have to take advantage of those opportunities," LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said.
"It's just leading the offense the correct way, being the guy that can orchestrate this offense into what it truly has the potential to be. That's my goal, nothing else. I've said it many, many times I didn't care about awards or things like that, or focus on all this individual stuff. My goal was to be the best I could for the LSU Tigers and LSU offense."
With kickoff just hours away, the final predictions have been logged by both the computer models and national analysts with multiple different picks.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-110)
- Vanderbilt: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: +108
- Vanderbilt: -126
Total
- Over 47.5 (-110)
- Under 47.5 (-110)
LSU enters the Week 8 matchup as 1.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Nashville.
What do the experts predict to happen? We turned to the SP+ expert computer model and multiple national analysts to see their final picks.
The SP+ Prediction: Vanderbilt Sneaks Away
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 49 percent chance to walk out of Nashville with a victory. Vanderbilt has the edge with a 51 percent chance.
Connelly's model predicts a neck-and-neck contest, with the computer predicting a tight affair down the stretch in Nashville this Saturday — 26.1-25.7 in favor of Vanderbilt.
The ESPN SP+ computer is a predictive model that takes a myriad of statistics and historical trends in order to both craft power rankings for ESPN and project the outcome of any given game from each week of the season.
Greg McElroy's Pick: Vanderbilt Gets It Done
“I’m taking Vanderbilt,” McElroy said. “I think Vanderbilt’s offense and the misdirection could force LSU to be a little bit more conservative, and that plays away from their strength.
"I think Vanderbilt will force a couple mistakes, and I also think it’s got a chance to be a very low-scoring game. I would hammer the under in this matchup.”
Josh Pate's Pick: The Commodores Escape
“I have as little a feel on this game as any game out there. I walked out onto the set tonight and I was going to pick LSU to win. The more I think about Vandy’s season and how it could go versus how it’s gone so far, it’s a little bit of a crossroads moment.
"It’s a crossroads moment for both of them. … I need to see it one more time from LSU on the road before I’m ready to fully believe. Boy, I’m on the fence about this. We already made the graphic for LSU. I’ll go Vandy. I’ll take Vanderbilt to win. I’ll take Vandy to win and cover, I guess.”
David Pollack's Pick: Rolling With The Tigers
“I think LSU’s defense, with Weeks and company flying around, can cover on the outside, play a lot of man, be very aggressive, and hit Pavia. I like LSU,” Pollack said. “I don’t think this is a high-scoring game, though. I think this is a 24–21 type of game.”
